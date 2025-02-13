Burna Boy Graces the First Cover of Billboard France Ahead of His Historic Stade de France Concert

Connect with us

Burna Boy makes history as the first African artist on the debut cover of Billboard France, ahead of his highly anticipated Stade de France concert.
23 seconds ago

 on

Photo Credit: Burna Boy/Instagram

For the first time in its history, Billboard has launched in France—and who better to grace its debut cover than Burna Boy?

In an exclusive interview, the superstar opens up about his upcoming concert at the legendary Stade de France, his global influence, and the future of Afrobeats. Set to headline the 80,000-capacity stadium on 18 April 2025, Burna Boy sees this moment as more than just a personal achievement. “This isn’t just a win for me. It’s a win for a continent, for a culture, for a people whose stories deserve to be heard on the world’s biggest stages,” he shares.

Reflecting on his artistic journey, Burna Boy speaks on the balance between staying true to his roots and pushing creative boundaries. “When your music is honest, people feel it, no matter where they’re from,” he says, highlighting the universal power of authenticity.

He also acknowledges the influence of fellow African artists, particularly from West Africa, while expressing admiration for French musicians like Stromae, M. Pokora, and Aya Nakamura, whose music he describes as rich and deeply creative.

Looking ahead, Burna Boy hints at his next album, possibly titled “No Sign of Weakness,”a project he describes as both introspective and outward-looking. Beyond the music, he remains committed to giving back, supporting initiatives like R.E.A.C.H., which provides aid to underprivileged communities in Nigeria.

Check out the stunning visuals below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billboard France (@billboardfr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram)

Read the full interview here.

