Temidayo Makanjuola & Isioma Osaje Share Insights into the Making of “MTV Shuga Naija” Season 5

In a revealing interview, Temidayo Makanjuola and Isioma Osaje, the creative masterminds behind the highly anticipated season 5 of “MTV Shuga Naija,” give an inside look into the production process. The duo sheds light on the all-new season’s compelling narrative.

With a central focus on the struggles faced by teenagers and young adults in an increasingly unforgiving world, “MTV Shuga Naija” season 5 explores a variety of captivating storylines, including themes such as arranged marriages, toxic masculinity, the aftermath of a COVID-19-related death, gender-based violence, and a complex relationship impacted by HIV.

Under the skilled direction of Adeola Osunkojo, Yemi “FilmBoy” Morafa, and Kayode Kasum, this season features a talented cast including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Tomiwa Tegbe, Sharon Jatto, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Susan Pwajok, Ilooise Omohinmi, Maggie Osuome, Lexan Peters, Ben Touitou, Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu, Okey Uzoeshi, John Njamah, Kiki Omeili, Chioma Edak, Francis Onwochei, and Bolaji Ogunmola.

For an exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming season, watch the video below: