Ted Makanjuaola & Stephanie Dadet Among Four Nigerians Selected for African Creative TV Residency

Watch Diane Russet & Koye Kekere-Ekun in Episode 7 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Power, Betrayal & Legacy... Watch the Trailer of Bolanle Austen-Peters' "House of Ga'a"

Ayoola Ayolola Joins Cast of Haitian Political Thriller "Killing of a Nation"

Celebrating 82 Years: The Man, The Voice, The Legend - A Look at Olu Jacobs' Illustrious Career

Seeking Closure... Oluchi & Ilo Tell Us About MTV Base's New Reality Show "Ghosted"

Omoni Oboli Opens a New Chapter for "Wives On Strike" in the Sequel "The Uprising"

Mo Abudu Wants You To Know These Facts About "Òlòtūré: The Journey"

Jack’enneth Opukeme Returns with "Farmer's Bride" Starring Tobi Bakre, Efe Irele & Mercy Aigbe

Sharon Ooja, Pete Edochie, Uzor Arukwe & Others Up For TINFF 2024 Awards | See Full Nominations List

Ted Makanjuaola & Stephanie Dadet Among Four Nigerians Selected for African Creative TV Residency

Published

5 hours ago

Four Nollywood filmmakers, Temidayo Makanjuola, Isioma Osaje, Fatimah Binta Gimsay, and Stephanie Dadet have been selected for the African Creative TV 2024 Residency.

The African Creative TV is a collaborative effort between the U.S. State Department, the USC School of Cinematic Arts initiative and the American Film Showcase, and is focused on engaging African TV producers and writers who produce high-quality content for a global market. It aims to connect African creatives with the U.S. entertainment industry, support African creative economies, build a regional network of African TV creatives, and elevate the creative producer role in African TV production.

Temidayo and Fatimah will participate in the Head Writer category, while Isioma and Stephanie were chosen for the Producer category.

Isioma and Temidayo were co-showrunners for the fourth season of MTV “Shuga Naija.” Isioma is also a co-producer of the young adult series, “Far From Home” and Temidayo produced the crime drama “Oloture.”

Stephanie Dadet has won the writer and story editor hats for projects like “Covenant” and “Masquerade of Aniedo.” She recently stepped behind the camera for her directorial debut, “Alli Eid Dinner.” In addition to her head writer credits for “Africa Magic Check Out” and “Enakhe,” Fatima also wrote and executive produced “Alli Eid Dinner,” which Stephanie Dadet directed.

The residency also welcomes filmmakers from across Africa, including Chinaka Iwunze (South Africa), Mono Ombogo (Kenya), Becky Muikia (Kenya), Phathu Makwarela (South Africa) and many more.

The residency runs from July 8th to August 8th, in Los Angeles.

