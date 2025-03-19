Watch the Trailer for Richard Mofe-Damijo’s “Radio Voice” Starring Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Nse Ikpe-Etim & More

A voice on the airwaves, a story that must be told. “Radio Voice” is a story of second chances, purpose, and finding the courage to speak, even when the world tries to silence you.

Executive produced by Richard Mofe–Damijo (RMD) and directed by Isioma Osaje, the film takes audiences into a gripping drama of truth, second chances, and redemption.

Speaking about the project, Richard Mofe-Damijo shared: “My people, this one is different, this one is personal, some stories don’t just live in your heart, they take root in your heart, waiting for the right time to be told. Radio Voice is one of those stories.

For years, I’ve had the privilege of bringing powerful stories to life in front of the camera. But this time, it’s different. Embracing this role as Producer, I got to tell a story that had lived in me for so long. It’s new, it’s thrilling, and if I’m being honest, a little daunting, but isn’t that what makes the journey worth it?”

“Radio Voice” stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nancy Isime, Nse Ikpe–Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Adedamola Adewale, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Jasmine Lelah, Oprah Okereke, Kelechi Benwosely Kachikwu, and Oprah Okereke. The film arrives in cinemas on April 11.

Watch the trailer below.