Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Richard Mofe-Damijo’s “Radio Voice” Starring Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Nse Ikpe-Etim & More

Movies & TV Nollywood

6 Captivating Films That Explored Nigerian Culture and Tradition This Past Year

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Uzor Arukwe’s Sweet Voice Will Have Every Achalugo Swooning | Watch!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nigerians Are Loving Funke Akindele's ‘Finding Me’ | See Their Reactions

BN TV Movies & TV

Wedding Drama, An Ex and a Blind Date | The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4

Movies & TV Nollywood

From Reality TV to Nollywood: 5 Times BamBam Captivated Us on Screen

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer of Mo Abudu’s ‘Baby Farm' | Coming to Netflix March 21

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Uzor Arukwe & BamBam’s Chemistry in "Love in Every Word"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

While You Anticipate "Finding Me", Here’s Your Ultimate Funke Akindele Binge List

Movies & TV

Watch the Trailer for Richard Mofe-Damijo’s “Radio Voice” Starring Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Nse Ikpe-Etim & More

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A voice on the airwaves, a story that must be told. “Radio Voice” is a story of second chances, purpose, and finding the courage to speak, even when the world tries to silence you.

Executive produced by Richard MofeDamijo (RMD) and directed by Isioma Osaje, the film takes audiences into a gripping drama of truth, second chances, and redemption.

Speaking about the project, Richard Mofe-Damijo shared: “My people, this one is different, this one is personal, some stories don’t just live in your heart, they take root in your heart, waiting for the right time to be told. Radio Voice is one of those stories.

For years, I’ve had the privilege of bringing powerful stories to life in front of the camera. But this time, it’s different. Embracing this role as Producer, I got to tell a story that had lived in me for so long. It’s new, it’s thrilling, and if I’m being honest, a little daunting, but isn’t that what makes the journey worth it?”

“Radio Voice” stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nancy Isime, Nse IkpeEtim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Adedamola Adewale, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Jasmine Lelah, Oprah Okereke, Kelechi Benwosely Kachikwu, and Oprah Okereke. The film arrives in cinemas on April 11.

Watch the trailer below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php