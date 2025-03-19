6 Captivating Films That Explored Nigerian Culture and Tradition This Past Year

Films have a way of preserving culture, passing down traditions, and making history more engaging. In the past year, several movies have explored culture in ways that go beyond storytelling. They show different aspects of heritage, how people lived, what they believed, and the customs that shaped their identities.

Today, we’re taking a look at movies that bring history, myths, culture and traditions to the screen, making them accessible not only to those familiar with the culture but also to a much wider audience. These films also balance history with entertainment. They do not only present facts; they use strong narratives, rich visuals, and compelling characters to make cultural themes easier to connect with.

“Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre” continues the story from “Aníkúlápó,” drawing from Yoruba mythology and spiritual beliefs. The film explores themes of reincarnation, destiny, and the consequences of power, expanding on traditional Yoruba concepts of the afterlife and the supernatural. It builds on the tale of Saro, whose fate is intertwined with mystical forces, reflecting Yoruba beliefs about àkùdàáyà (those who return from death) and the balance between human desires and spiritual consequences.

“Afamefuna” tells the story of the Igbo apprenticeship system, also known as the nwa boy system, which is practised by easterners. This traditional business model has helped many young men gain financial independence by learning under established traders before setting up their own businesses. The film follows the journey of a young apprentice as he navigates the challenges, lessons and values of the system, showing how discipline, loyalty, and mentorship shape success in Igbo commerce and society. One great thing about Afamefuna is how many Nwa Boys could relate with the characters, settings and the movie in general. The movie brought to life their shared experiences and stories.

There is also “Seven Doors,” a supernatural thriller that draws from Yoruba spiritual beliefs, particularly those surrounding the afterlife and the connection between the living and the dead. It explores the idea that unseen forces influence human lives, reflecting traditional views on destiny, fate, and the spirit world. It follows characters as they navigate mysterious events linked to unseen forces, showing how cultural beliefs about life, death, and destiny continue to shape decisions and consequences.

“The Milkmaid” brings Northern Nigerian culture to the screen through the story of Aisha, a Fulani woman searching for her sister. The film captures elements of Fulani traditions, from their way of life to their connection to cattle herding, while also showing how conflict disrupts communities. It highlights the strength of cultural identity even in the face of hardship.

“House of Ga’a‘” tells the story of Bashorun Ga’a, one of the most powerful and feared figures in 18th-century Yoruba history. As the head of the Oyo Mesi, he controlled the selection of kings and had great influence over the Oyo Empire. His leadership was known for both strength and fear, as he removed rulers who opposed him. The film explores his rise to power, the control he exercised over the kingdom, and the events that led to his downfall. It also highlights the political structure of the Oyo Empire, the role of the Oyo Mesi, and how traditional power struggles shaped history.

Lastly is “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born,” which tells the story of Lisabi, the warrior and military strategist who led the Egba people to freedom from oppression under the Oyo Empire. As a trusted leader of the Egba farmers, he organised a secret movement known as the Aaro and planned a rebellion against the oppressive rule of the Oyo-backed chiefs. The film highlights his bravery, strategic planning, and the battles that led to the Egba people’s independence. It also sheds light on Egba history, traditional warfare, and the resistance movements that shaped Yoruba history.