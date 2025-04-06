Stan Nze, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Adebayo & More: The Best Lead Actor Nominees at #AMVCA2025

Every year, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) gives us more than just a night of glitz and glamour, it gives us a chance to celebrate the people who breathe life into the stories we love.

This year, the Best Lead Actor category is packed with performances that hit deep. From roles that carry history and heartbreak to characters caught between pride and pressure, these aren’t just great performances, they’re unforgettable portrayals that linger long after the credits roll.

These men aren’t just delivering lines. They’re disappearing into their characters, carrying their stories on their shoulders, and showing us the emotional depth African cinema continues to offer.

Whether it’s Stan Nze taking us through layered emotions, Adedimeji Lateef holding down roles steeped in tradition, or Femi Adebayo showing the complexity of power and legacy, each actor brings something rare to the screen. Some are no strangers to the AMVCA spotlight. Others are here for the first time.

Here’s a look at the nominees for Best Lead Actor at the 11th AMVCA.

Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɢɪᴅᴇᴏɴ ᴏᴋᴇᴋᴇ (@gideonokeke.ng)

Gideon Okeke plays Tòkunbọ̀ in ‘Tokunbo’, a role that shows an ex-car smuggler trying to turn his life around. Tòkunbọ̀ is a man who wants nothing more than to be a good husband and father to his sick 18-month-old child. Struggling to pay for his child’s medical treatment, he finds himself in a tough spot. One minute, he’s trying to find a legitimate way to make money, and the next, he’s racing against time to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captor, with his family’s future on the line.

When we spoke with Gideon about his role, he described Tòkunbọ̀ as “fast-paced with a pulse.” He sees the character as someone whose life never slows down. Gideon connected with Tòkunbọ̀’s struggle, seeing reflections of his own experiences in the character’s challenges. “The guy was going through it, and I had my own fair share of it too. So it was easy to connect with something I was dealing with or something he was dealing with,” he shared. It’s that sense of realism that makes his performance stand out. You can see the struggle, and you can feel for him.

Bucci Franklin – The Weekend

Bucci Franklin plays Luke Chezeta in ‘The Weekend‘, a man caught between his past and the woman he loves. His fiancée, Nikya (Uzoamaka Aniunoh), is desperate to find the family bonds she’s never had. She convinces Luke to take her to meet his estranged relatives, hoping this visit will bring her the sense of family she’s been longing for.

But Luke, who’s been distanced from his family for over a decade, isn’t eager to reconnect. His past with them is complicated. Despite his hesitation, Nikya’s determination brings them to his childhood home in Kwasa, where she uncovers unsettling truths about his family. As the secrets unfold, Nikya realises that the price of belonging may not be as simple as she imagined. Sometimes, finding family means facing the darkness that’s been buried for years.

Femi Branch – House of Ga’a

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basorun Dr. Femi Branch Osunkoya (@chief_femibranch)

In ‘House of Ga’a‘, Femi Branch portrays Bashorun Ga’a, a powerful and feared warrior in the Oyo Empire. Ga’a’s story unfolds in the 19th century, during a time when the empire’s internal power struggles were as fierce as its external battles. Renowned for his military strength, Ga’a fights alongside the Aare of Ajase, helping secure a victory that he later claims as his own. This ambition leads to his appointment as Bashorun, one of the seven influential leaders (Oyomesi) of Oyo.

Once in power, Ga’a becomes notorious for his ruthless disregard for authority. When the king orders him to complete a task, Ga’a defies him, resulting in the brutal murder of two chiefs. This act of rebellion is driven by Ga’a’s deep resentment towards the king, who had once executed his brother when he was still a crown prince. Unable to challenge Ga’a’s power, the king is ultimately forced into suicide, though not before placing a curse on Ga’a’s family and descendants.

Ga’a continues to manipulate the selection of new kings, and his ambition grows as he murders two more kings who refuse to bow to his will. The third king, who possesses spiritual strength comparable to Ga’a, resists for a while, but ultimately falls to Ga’a’s relentless pursuit of power. In a kingdom built on conquest and power struggles, Ga’a’s rise is both inevitable and tragic.

Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thapelo Mokoena (@mokoenalive)

Thapelo Makoena takes on the role of Lorato in ‘Skeleton Coast’, a film set against the haunting backdrop of Namibia’s Skeleton Coast. Known as “the land God made in anger,” this region is as mysterious as it is beautiful, with its rugged terrain and the skeletal remains of shipwrecks scattered across the shore. The film follows a group of African scientists on a quest to find Blunamite, a rare gem said to be hidden somewhere along the coast. However, as one of the scientists dies under suspicious circumstances, the group is left in turmoil, unsure whether one of their own is behind the death or if the coast itself is sending them a chilling warning.

Bimbo Manuel – Princess On A Hill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Manuel (@manuelbimbo)

In ‘Princess On A Hill’, Bimbo Manuel portrays Moyosore Lawson, the CEO of The Lawson Group. Moyosore’s controlling nature and cruelty towards Zara, his employee, creates a toxic power dynamic that dominates the story. As Zara becomes more entangled in Moyosore’s manipulative plans, her personal relationships, especially with her family and close friend Menny (Andrew Bunting), begin to suffer. The tension between them builds as Moyosore’s intentions unfold, and Zara’s world starts to unravel under the weight of his actions.

Stan Nze – Suspicion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Stan Nze plays Voke, a man with extraordinary powers passed down from his mother. Though he wants nothing more than to live a quiet, normal life, Voke finds himself constantly protecting those he loves. His goddaughter Lolu (Ashafa Sakamoto), his friend Rogba (Uzor Arukwe), and the woman who has his heart, Chisom (Omowunmi Dada). But when Lolu is kidnapped by mysterious figures who can’t be harmed by bullets, Voke is forced to confront a world far more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Unable to fend off the attackers on his own, Voke seeks help from his mother. Yet even her premonitions can’t guide him. Her only warning is simple: “You’re my only child; be careful.” With his family’s safety on the line, Voke must navigate an unfamiliar and treacherous path to save those he loves, all while trying to keep his family’s secret buried.

Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami)

In ‘Seven Doors’, Femi Adebayo takes on the role of Adedunjoye, a family man devoted to his wife and children. His peaceful existence is shattered when he’s asked to ascend to the throne of Ilara Kingdom, a responsibility that has long been destined for his family. With Chioma Akpotha portraying his Igbo queen, the story quickly transforms from one of unity and love to one of power struggles, family tensions, and betrayal.

As Adedunjoye grapples with his newfound responsibility, the weight of kingship clashes with the bonds of family and love. The kingdom’s cultural traditions and the forces within his own family intensify, forcing him to confront a destiny he never anticipated.

Adedimeji Lateef – Lisabi: The Uprising

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adedimeji Adetola Lateef (@adedimejilateef)

In ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’, Adedimeji Lateef not only takes on the lead role but also serves as the executive producer, bringing the legendary story of Lisabi to life. The film is set in the 18th century, during a time of struggle and resistance. Lisabi, a fearless and determined farmer, leads the Egba people in their fight for freedom against oppressive forces. His courage and leadership play a pivotal role in the battle for the independence of his people, and the film chronicles the events that led to their eventual uprising.