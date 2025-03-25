“Giving is Part of Love”: Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

You might call Uzor Arukwe the latest Odogwu in town, and you wouldn’t be wrong. There’s a reason he’s now known as Odogwu Paranran, and it’s because he absolutely nailed his role in the romcom ‘Love In Every Word,’ stariing alonsgide Bambam. His performance has sparked so much buzz that we just had to hear from the ‘Dark Horse’ himself.

Uzor Arukwe was live on BellaNaija and we had such fun moments on set.

We talked about his journey into Nollywood, finding his feet in the industry, and the bold leap from a corporate career to full-time acting. Did you know he was an economist before stepping into the world of film? Well, now you do.

Of course, we also spoke about his role as Odogwu Paranran and the conversations it has sparked around love, masculinity, and generosity in relationships.

Press play to watch.