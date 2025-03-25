Connect with us

"Giving is Part of Love": Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Lanre Olusola Shares How to Stand Firm in the Face of Adversity on Be Transformed Podcast

No Labels, No Clarity: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Situationships

Cameroonian Trotters Sauce Might Be Your New Favourite Meal

Luxury Dates, Millions in the Bank & an Unforgettable Escape | Watch Episode 5 of The Most Toasted Girl

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

Ladipoe’s "I No Be God" Is About Love, Limits, and Showing Up Anyway

Yemi Alade's "Big Connection" Visuals Celebrate Power & Wealth | Watch

“Giving is Part of Love”: Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

Uzor Arukwe breaks down his Odogwu Paranran character, discusses masculinity, and why he believes taking care of a woman is not simping.

You might call Uzor Arukwe the latest Odogwu in town, and you wouldn’t be wrong. There’s a reason he’s now known as Odogwu Paranran, and it’s because he absolutely nailed his role in the romcom ‘Love In Every Word,’ stariing alonsgide Bambam. His performance has sparked so much buzz that we just had to hear from the ‘Dark Horse’ himself.

Uzor Arukwe was live on BellaNaija and we had such fun moments on set.

We talked about his journey into Nollywood, finding his feet in the industry, and the bold leap from a corporate career to full-time acting. Did you know he was an economist before stepping into the world of film? Well, now you do.

Of course, we also spoke about his role as Odogwu Paranran and the conversations it has sparked around love, masculinity, and generosity in relationships.

Press play to watch.

