BNMeetTheStar: Uzor Arukwe on His Switch from Corporate to Nollywood, Future Projects & More

I believe my analytical skills played a role, but they are two different skill sets. I’m an economist through and through, and I’m also an actor through and through. I’ve undergone both direct and indirect training in acting, and it’s a skill set I’ve acquired and developed over time. Being an economist has helped my brain muscles to retain lines and to dissect my character, understanding better what my character requires and what is demanded. So yes, no knowledge is ever wasted. All my degrees have helped me become a better actor, but they are indeed two different skill sets.

Speaking of your career changes, the switch from a corporate job to acting couldn’t have been easy. What finally pushed you to take the plunge and fully commit to acting in 2018?

The major reason would be that God made me very uneasy. It wasn’t easy. I had worked for almost 10 years in corporate and still did not find fulfilment or satisfaction. I was climbing the ladder in the business, but I wasn’t fulfiled. Coupled with my boss not being the easiest person to work with, I decided it was time to jump into that scary, uncomfortable zone of my life. I took the leap of faith, and God has been faithful since then.

Did you ever have moments where you questioned your decision and considered going back to a nine-to-five?

Of course, several times. After I left in April 2018, I had a fatal accident in May 2018. I didn’t get a job until August 2018 when Onyinye Udezeh called me to do a film for Iroko. During that period, I was fixing the cars I damaged in the accident, and it was very trying. I was really broke. In August 2018, Onyinye called, and my life gradually started taking a turn. I’m grateful to God for that. I got a job with Keystone Bank, did my medicals, got my offer letter, but decided to focus on my creative skills. Thank God, here I am.

We know your mum championed your acting dreams, but your dad might still be warming up to the idea. How did you navigate these family dynamics and chase your passion?

It’s still difficult because my father hasn’t fully come around. My mom knew this was my calling but was slow to coming around. When she did, she supported and prayed for me, igniting the fire inside me. My father still hasn’t accepted that his son is an actor. It’s a delicate, slippery slope. I’m careful with how I talk and handle myself around him. He’s old now and not as reactive. He’s been hearing about my job, but it’s not easy to navigate. I’m still finding my feet, letting everyone understand that it’s a full-time job, not a hobby. This is what God has called me to do, and I’m glad to be doing it.

The movie “Sugar Rush” seems to have been a game-changer for you. Tell us about the experience and how it impacted your career.

We shot “Sugar Rush” sometime in 2019 or 2018. I was working on an African Magic telenovela called “Unbroken,” where I was on set for about eight months. One night, I came back from work, and while scrolling through Instagram, I saw my colleagues Bimbo Ademoye, Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola, and others on the set of “Sugar Rush.” I prayed and wished to be part of such films. The next morning, I saw a missed call from Jade Osiberu on Truecaller, and I was excited because I knew. I called the number back, and she said she wanted me to do a film; apparently, it was “Sugar Rush.” I then spoke with Vinny, one of her team members in production, and we made the deal. I was on set for three days. I was working on “Unbroken” from morning till night, and I would shoot all night on “Sugar Rush” and then go to work. So for the three days I was on the set of “Sugar Rush,” I didn’t sleep much, barely getting four to five hours of sleep in between. But I was willing to do it, and I believe that it changed everything because that was one of my first entrances into cinema. People seemed to like my performance, and then God started doing what He could do, what He would normally do from then on. And yeah, it just changed the entire trajectory of my career, and I’m so grateful to God for that.

Looking back at your journey, from “Tonnie Fishbrain” to “Sugar Rush” to “The Tribe Called Judah” and now “What About Us?”, what has changed the most for you in terms of your approach to acting and the roles you take on?

Let me tell you a fun fact about “Tonnie FishBrain.” It was one of my first films ever, which I did while still in university as part of the Christ Embassy Project. It was a laboUr of love, and I didn’t get paid a dime for it. We shot the film in Ozark Valley in Abia State, and it took almost a month under some of the most challenging conditions. The great, blessed memory, Reginald Ebere, directed the film, which was some sort of musical. It was very tough, but I didn’t mind because I was passionate about it. I didn’t receive any payment for the film, perhaps because I attended Christ Embassy at the time, and they considered it ministry work.

One thing I’ve learned about the arts is that you learn something new every day. Art isn’t like science, where one plus one always equals two. Art is dynamic and constantly evolving. You can never truly graduate from the School of Arts because there’s always more to learn. You strive to be more organic, get comfortable in your own skin, and understand a wider range of emotions and reactions. Since “Tonnie Fishbrain,” I’ve received more training, both direct and indirect, including masterclasses. I have mentors now, like John Ndjama and Stella Damasus, who have influenced my acting techniques. I understand various acting techniques and choose which one to use for particular films, scripts, or sets.

I’ve evolved and continue to evolve in my craft. As Tom Hardy once said, there’s convincing and non-convincing acting. The moment your performance isn’t convincing, it’s a poor performance. I always strive to deliver a convincing performance. Since “Tonnie Fishbrain,” I’ve also been involved in stage plays and dramas. I aim to become more fluid, seamless, and organic in my craft, which I love so much. I’m committed to continually improving and getting better.

Speaking of “What About Us?”, tell us about your experience working on the project. Did you have any favourite scenes or moments?

I did. First of all, it’s a faith-based project, but what I like most about it, or even why I like it so much, is that, as much as it’s faith-based, it’s not screaming “Christian, Christian movie” in your face. It’s not saying, “Oh, I’m a Christian movie.” No, it’s a film that’s relatable because it’s about things that happen in our day-to-day lives. As an actor, we look forward to those scenes where you’re given the freedom to navigate different emotions—from smiling to anger to sadness. There were a lot of moments like that, a funny and emotional rollercoaster, in “What’s About Us.”

There was this dialogue I had with Folu Storms, who played my wife in the film, where we were both crying at the same time. It was beautiful to do. It was a lot of work because it’s an emotional, performance-driven film, and very emotional overall. So, it was tough, but I enjoyed it. As an actor, I’m always up for the task. The more emotionally tasking and daunting the film is, the more excited I get.

Given the increasing popularity of streaming platforms and YouTube for film distribution, are you considering producing films for YouTube? If so, what can we expect from your future projects?

I’m a big fan of the YouTube platform because it has provided livelihoods for many people, including crew members and actors. A lot of people are cashing out, making money, and making a living from that platform. As for whether I will produce content, to be honest, I’m not sure at this moment because I don’t like to follow the bandwagon. I’m a rebel; I’ve always been a rebel. I think that’s why many people call me the dark horse because I hate to conform. I always like to shake things up. If I ever do something on YouTube, it probably won’t be making films. I might do some other type of content that I love and can relate to. I’m not sure what to call it, maybe not necessarily podcasts, but something related to the arts and actors—perhaps an interview or chat room where actors can express themselves about the films they’ve done. But as for producing, I’m not sure, though that could change tomorrow. I might decide to make a film or some skits; who knows? As an artist, I’m dynamic and cannot be put in a box. So, that’s that for now. If I ever do produce, I’d want to aim high, perhaps not make a film for YouTube but rather for the big screens. If I’m going to do it, I’d rather do it big. I have great respect for the platform and am a big fan of all the work that goes into creating content for YouTube.

What Nigerian song is currently on repeat on your playlist?

“Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo” is one of those songs that isn’t on my playlist but has been living rent-free in my head. I also really like the song “Ogechi“—it’s on repeat on my playlist. I’m a big fan of many Afrobeat artists, from Rema to Wande Cole. Wande Coal’s work, in particular, stands out to me. I also enjoy King Promise’s music.

When you are not gracing the set, what would we find Uzo Arukwe typically doing?

When I’m not gracing the set, you’ll find I like to have drinks, often by myself, maybe in a lounge. I enjoy going to lounges because I can see different people—not necessarily interacting with them but being able to observe and assimilate various characterisations. I watch people a lot, especially when they are in their elements, whether intoxicated or just talking. This helps me learn and build an arsenal in my emotional reservoir that enhances my performances. So, when I’m not on set, I’m either at a lounge having a drink or somewhere listening to great music. Typically, I love movies, and I watch a lot of them. If I’m not in a lounge having a drink, I most probably would be at home watching a movie or at the cinemas. Additionally, I used to do martial arts, though I haven’t trained in a long time, and I also play basketball. Those are the things I do for recreation.

If you had the opportunity to get the government’s attention to grant your wish towards the growth of Nollywood, what would you wish for?

“More money. We need more funding. We need the backing of the government to access locations and sets, including offices in aviation and maritime, trains, airplanes, and boats. Having funding and the necessary paperwork done to access the stadium, national theatre, hospitals, and other places is needed. It’s important to recognise that what we do is a job—a full-time job that requires a lot of work. It’s almost like a military operation, and we take it very seriously. If the government supports us, I’d ask for access to various industries and banks to use different locations and sets, or industries as sets, to truly encapsulate the message we’re trying to convey to the consumers. That’s pretty much it.”

Imagine you flip a coin: heads, you get 100 million naira; tails, zero naira. If you don’t flip at all, you get five million naira guaranteed. Would you take the chance or go with the guaranteed five million?

I will flip the freaking coin. I will flip the coin. I believe in favour, grace and goodwill. I will flip the coin. Five million is a lot of money, but I believe that if I can earn one hundred million, why not go for a hundred million as opposed to settling for five million? To be honest, life has taught me that it’s risky not to take a risk. You know, I feel like there’s a lot more on the other side of fear. So, I would flip the coin. Yep!