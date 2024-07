Zozo’s world is crumbling after his confrontation with Efe Irele. As endorsements and deals slip through his fingers, hope dwindles. A glimmer of possibility arises when he discovers an unexpected connection: Muna is cousins with influential Yemi Adetiwa.

Will this newfound link be Zozo’s lifeline, or will his fortunes continue to plummet? Find out in the dramatic ninth episode of “My Name Is Zozo.”