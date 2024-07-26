Tyla Shines with “Water” Performance at LVMH Prelude to the Olympics in Paris

Grammy-winning singer Tyla made a dazzling appearance at the LVMH Prelude to the Olympics in Paris. The music star surprised attendees with a performance of her chart-topping hit, “Water,” while sporting a fresh-off-the-runway ensemble designed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton.

The star-studded event was hosted by a prestigious lineup including Anna Wintour, Bernard Arnault, Brian Roberts, Pharrell Williams, Serena Williams, Charlize Theron, Omar Sy, and Rosalía.

Watch her performance below:

Watch her get ready for the red carpet below: