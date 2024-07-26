Connect with us

BN TV Events Music

Tyla Shines with "Water" Performance at LVMH Prelude to the Olympics in Paris

BN TV Music

Rema Comes Through with Visuals for "Azaman"

BN TV Career

"Overthinking Opportunities Leaves You In The Same Spot Forever" - Chioma Goodhair on "Omon's Couch"

BN TV Music

DJ Spinall, Omah Lay & Tyla Serve Up Love and Good Vibes in "One Call" Video

BN TV Inspired Living

Melinda French Gates Celebrates Turning 60 with "Moments That Make Us" feat. Michelle Obama, Oprah & More

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Ini Dima-Okojie Speaks on Fibroid Recurrence & Raising Awareness on Arise News

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Brings "Tomorrow" to Life in a Live Performance

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Afolabi Olalekan's Debut "Freedom Way" to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Beauty BN TV Movies Nollywood Style

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

BN TV Events News Style

14 Years On, Africa Fashion Week London Returns This October, See Details Here

BN TV

Tyla Shines with “Water” Performance at LVMH Prelude to the Olympics in Paris

Avatar photo

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Grammy-winning singer Tyla made a dazzling appearance at the LVMH Prelude to the Olympics in Paris. The music star surprised attendees with a performance of her chart-topping hit, “Water,” while sporting a fresh-off-the-runway ensemble designed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton.

The star-studded event was hosted by a prestigious lineup including Anna Wintour, Bernard Arnault, Brian Roberts, Pharrell Williams, Serena Williams, Charlize Theron, Omar Sy, and Rosalía.

Watch her performance below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Watch her get ready for the red carpet below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Udochi Mbalewe: Girls in The Gambia Want the Right to Control Their Bodies

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: These 3 Hacks from Product Management Will Propel your Career

BN Book Excerpt: My Inspire Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada

Work & Life in Dubai: Oliver Nakakande’s Career Progression Happened When She Discovered the Gig Economy

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?
css.php