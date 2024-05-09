Connect with us

News

Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana & The African Countries Qualified for Relay Events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Following two days of action at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas, (May 4 – 5), Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, South Africa, Côte D’Ivoire, and Botswana have secured their spots in relay events at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Standing out was Botswana’s historic triumph in the men’s 4x400m relay. They became the first African country to win this event at the World Relays, setting a world-leading time of 2:59.11 minutes, anchored by a 43.72-second split from versatile sprinter Letsile Tebogo. Nigeria and South Africa also qualified in the men’s 4x400m relay.

Other notable qualifiers include Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, and Liberia in the men’s 4x100m, while Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire secured spots in the women’s 4x100m relay. Nigeria also earned a place in the mixed 4x400m relay.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

The 4x100m Côte D’Ivoire team on their win:

Watch the celebration when Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia secured their qualifications

