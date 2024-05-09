Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana & The African Countries Qualified for Relay Events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Following two days of action at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas, (May 4 – 5), Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, South Africa, Côte D’Ivoire, and Botswana have secured their spots in relay events at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Standing out was Botswana’s historic triumph in the men’s 4x400m relay. They became the first African country to win this event at the World Relays, setting a world-leading time of 2:59.11 minutes, anchored by a 43.72-second split from versatile sprinter Letsile Tebogo. Nigeria and South Africa also qualified in the men’s 4x400m relay.

Other notable qualifiers include Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, and Liberia in the men’s 4x100m, while Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire secured spots in the women’s 4x100m relay. Nigeria also earned a place in the mixed 4x400m relay.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

AFRICA TO THE OLYMPICS! 🌍 Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia’s best sprinters celebrate at the World Relays after all qualifying for the Paris Olympics in the 4x100m relay. 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇱🇷 This is why we love track. pic.twitter.com/kxzWxjHCkl — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) May 6, 2024

The 4x100m Côte D’Ivoire team on their win:

“We need to set up relay camps – we’ve been wingin’ it!!” Côte d’Ivoire’s 4x100m team will be at the Olympics this Summer but I love how honest they were in our interview. They have more than enough talent to walk away with a medal, they just need to practice 🇨🇮🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/GDVDvTMDfA — Lillz (@LillzTIL) May 7, 2024

Watch the celebration when Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia secured their qualifications