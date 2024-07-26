Rema Comes Through with Visuals for “Azaman”

Fresh off the release of his second album, “HEIS,” Rema drops the music video for “Azaman,” the second track from the album.

The overall theme of “Azaman” is wealth, luxury, and success. Rema brags about his financial status, comparing himself to wealthy individuals and flaunting his lavish lifestyle. The repeated phrase “call aza-man” can be interpreted as a demand for attention or recognition as a successful and influential person.

