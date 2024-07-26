Connect with us

Events Music Promotions

Prepare for a Night of Unforgettable Praise & Celebration at TAPE 2024

Events Movies & TV News Style

Hollywood Actor, Adewale Agbaje to Launch His New Fashion Line at Lux Afrique Polo Day This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Good Mama Detergent Thrills Nigerians with Open Market Fashion Show

BN TV Events News Style

14 Years On, Africa Fashion Week London Returns This October, See Details Here

Events News Promotions

Rack Centre Hosts Waste-to-Energy Summit: Exploring Sustainable Solutions for Lagos

Events News Promotions

Black Pelican Group Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Total Interior Solutions

Events News Scoop

Tobi Amusan Named Nigeria’s Flagbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Events Movies & TV

From Double HoHs to Duo Contestants: A Rundown of the BBNaija Twists Through the Years

Events Music News Promotions

Mark Your Calendars: Alo Concert With DOTTi the Deity in Lagos, August 4th

Events Promotions

Nominations for the TPP100 2024 are now open! Here's all you need to know!

Events

Prepare for a Night of Unforgettable Praise & Celebration at TAPE 2024

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The House On The Rock Church proudly presents the 2024 African Praise Experience – a night overflowing with vibrant praise and heartfelt worship. Led by the revered Metropolitan Senior Pastor, Paul Adefarasin, this powerful event promises to uplift your spirit.

Save the date: Friday, July 26th!

Prepare for a powerful experience that goes beyond spiritual awakening. The African Praise Experience unites people of different backgrounds in a harmonious celebration of faith and our shared humanity, all coming together to praise the Creator.

Starting at 8 pm and continuing until dawn, The African Praise Experience (TAPE) will feature life-changing ministrations from a plethora of worship leaders such as Moses Bliss, Sinach, Prinx Emmanuel, Beejay Sax, Onos Ariyo, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Eben, Mr M & Revelation, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Bidemi Olaoba, Ebuka Songs, Minister GUC and of course the very dynamic Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC).

The House On The Rock is a vibrant, multi-ethnic church committed to positioning the unexpected and the unlikely for the prolific move of God in the 21st century and beyond.

As well as shaping destinies through the Word and covenant relationships to become all that He has called them to become and do all that He has called them to do.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Udochi Mbalewe: Girls in The Gambia Want the Right to Control Their Bodies

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: These 3 Hacks from Product Management Will Propel your Career

BN Book Excerpt: My Inspire Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada

Work & Life in Dubai: Oliver Nakakande’s Career Progression Happened When She Discovered the Gig Economy

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?
css.php