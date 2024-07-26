Prepare for a Night of Unforgettable Praise & Celebration at TAPE 2024

The House On The Rock Church proudly presents the 2024 African Praise Experience – a night overflowing with vibrant praise and heartfelt worship. Led by the revered Metropolitan Senior Pastor, Paul Adefarasin, this powerful event promises to uplift your spirit.

Save the date: Friday, July 26th!

Prepare for a powerful experience that goes beyond spiritual awakening. The African Praise Experience unites people of different backgrounds in a harmonious celebration of faith and our shared humanity, all coming together to praise the Creator.

Starting at 8 pm and continuing until dawn, The African Praise Experience (TAPE) will feature life-changing ministrations from a plethora of worship leaders such as Moses Bliss, Sinach, Prinx Emmanuel, Beejay Sax, Onos Ariyo, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Eben, Mr M & Revelation, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Bidemi Olaoba, Ebuka Songs, Minister GUC and of course the very dynamic Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC).

The House On The Rock is a vibrant, multi-ethnic church committed to positioning the unexpected and the unlikely for the prolific move of God in the 21st century and beyond.

As well as shaping destinies through the Word and covenant relationships to become all that He has called them to become and do all that He has called them to do.

Sponsored Content