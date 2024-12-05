Catch a glimpse of the Audacious Martell Tower Experience in Lagos!

If you’ve been in Lagos and haven’t visited The Martell Tower in the last three weeks, you may have missed out on one of the most audacious experiences!

On November 8, The Martell Tower Experience opened its gates, inviting the city into a ten-week odyssey of rich heritage, signature craftsmanship, savoir-faire, and cognac brand immersion.

The Star-Studded Grand Opening

The Martell Tower Experience unveiled in a landmark location in the heart of Oniru. The energy was electric as Martell brought together the city’s influencers, celebrities, club owners, HNIs, entrepreneurs and many more to indulge in a night featuring immersive experiences, and musical interludes.

The night’s highlight was MI’s performance, as he took the crowd down memory lane song after song.

Adding to the night’s charm, celebrities like Kunle Remi, Daniel Etim Effiong and Chef Eros engaged in a lively debate during the L’Atelier Mixology session on the second floor. The trio shared laughs and bantered over who crafted the best Martell cocktail, adding an entertaining and spirited dynamic to the evening.

Each corner of the Tower showcased elements of Martell’s rich 300-year history, creating an unforgettable night for an equally unforgettable crowd.

Exclusivity With A Taste Of Luxury



True to its brand, Sunday’s event soared to new heights with the unveiling of Martell’s limited-edition, diamond-crusted cage—a luxurious masterpiece encased in diamonds and blue sapphires. As the crowd admired this masterpiece, Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, took the stage to announce a special auction set for December 7.

The proceeds from this exclusive sale, Chenuet revealed, will support an emerging artist—a purposeful gesture that struck a chord with the audience.

From start to finish, Sunday felt like a celebration of refinement and artistry as guests were treated to a VIP experience that immersed them in Martell’s storied legacy, with bespoke tours showcasing The Martell Tower Experience intricate designs and craftsmanship.

As the evening progressed, DJ Kiss took guests on a nostalgic journey with throwback hits that had everyone swaying. Specifically, it motivated Elozonam and Uzor Arukwe to spark the holding area for guests with their vibrant dance moves, captivating the crowd.

With just four weeks in, consider this a preview of The Martell Tower Experience. The best part? Each weekend promises even more magic, as the tower is open Fridays through to Sundays, so don’t miss this.

