Dr. Oyinkansola Alabi: The US Army Behavioral Health Specialist Championing Emotional Intelligence Conversations

The importance of emotional well-being cannot be overstated. Awareness has continued to improve in recent years, and the evolving perception of emotional well-being in Nigeria is a crucial turnover in the quest to build a mental health friendly environment in Nigeria. There is still a need for government officials and key stakeholders to prioritise mental health initiatives, and invest in providing vital resources and creating support systems that protect the emotional well-being of its citizens.

Productivity Enhancement and Life Validation Strategist, and US Army Behavioural Health Specialist, Oyinkansola Alabi, is making waves in the advocacy for emotional well-being and mental health awareness. Popularly referred to as ‘The Emotions Doctor’, Alabi serves as the lead researcher and facilitator at Emotions City, a leading African Centre for Emotional Intelligence where she has been a consultant and confidante to CEOs.

She is also the first African to attend the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence. She is an associate member of the Women in Business, Nigeria (WIMBIZ). Forbes Business Council & the American Psychological Association, and she continues to help individuals, achievers, and Organisations increase performance using emotional intelligence tools and proprietary methodologies.

Alabi insists that she is driven by the massive impact of Emotional Intelligence on her personal transformation journey, and the desire to share this experience with others:

Emotional Intelligence changed my life, and I am consumed by the passion to change others’ lives. I want to offer them the healing experiences I had and help them become better people. This includes healing from childhood pain, relational struggles, and any form of abuse, leading to improved relationships with themselves and others—both interpersonal and intrapersonal. My passion is to help at least one person daily to live a better life and connect with the best version of themselves, she noted.

She believes that Nigerians are starting to become more open to conversations surrounding Emotional Intelligence and mental health, and projects that the level of reception would only continue to get better.

In Nigeria, more people are becoming aware and trying to invest in it. If the economic climate were better, more would engage. Our target audience—professionals, high achievers, worship centres, and organisations—recognises the value of human capacity and relationships, and they are becoming more receptive to these ideas. Overall, it has been good and is getting better, said Alabi.

Through her Emotional Intelligence Academy, Emotions City, Alabi believes she is building a supportive network for numerous Africans, who get to meet common-minded individuals who share in their struggles, strengths and cultural contexts, and receive emotional support:

Emotions City is the center of emotional intelligence in Africa. I trained in Emotional Intelligence at Yale University and the Six Seconds Network, alongside my master’s degree in psychology. My mission is to help people form better relationships with themselves and others. We train individuals, organisations, worship centers, and governments on emotional intelligence, and we advocate for including social and emotional learning in school curriculums. While I’m currently in the United States, I manage both Emotions City and EQ House of Africa, she noted.

She is the Executive Producer of multi award-winning documentary titled ‘The Story of The Girl Who Stood Up for Emotional Intelligence in Nigeria’ – Debuted in 2022, she used the film to retell her journey to elevating the standards of emotional well-being and care in Nigeria. She believes it was very important to tell her untold stories, navigating the nation’s mental health landscape.

I produced a documentary because I’m a storyteller. I love to tell my stories. I don’t leave my stories to be told by anybody. So, I wanted to document what I have been able to establish; what I have done; our success stories and we requested for volunteers and people came. We won the documentary of the year in Singapore, in Texas, U.S. We have won a couple of others in Nigeria and in Africa. On our table, we have about five or six awards. The documentary is currently available for viewing on YouTube.

Alabi noted that she is embracing the challenge of serving as a Behavioral Health Specialist in the US Army, as it has allowed her to serve and grow as a professional:

It’s been a bittersweet experience. Being trained by the number one army in the world is challenging, but it has also brought out the best in me. It required significant cultural and personal adjustments, but I recognise the importance of being prepared to protect myself and others, if necessary. I wanted to give back to a country that has offered me so much since I arrived as a Nigerian. I felt compelled to serve and contribute to something greater than myself, she said.

Alabi wants more individuals to take charge of their own emotional growth and development, by utilising available resources and becoming a part of her Emotional Intelligence Academy – Emotions City.

People can improve their Emotional Intelligence by consuming various resources like YouTube videos and books. However, the most crucial step is to join the Emotions City community. Here, you’ll receive training from practitioners who embody emotional intelligence in their lives. It’s about progress, not perfection; it’s recognising your issues and striving for improvement every day.

Sponsored Content