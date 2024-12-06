Connect with us

Promotions

Avon HMO's 6th Edition Baby Contest: Unveiling Retro Cuteness!

BY Avon HMO
It’s that time again, Moms and Dads, a leading health management organisation, Avon HMO, is back with its annual celebration of maternal and child health for the sixth year running.

From 7–21 December 2024, parents can win exclusive professional photoshoots, exquisite baby hampers, amazing cash prizes, and other daily and weekly rewards by participating in the #AvonBaby2024 contest.

In case you missed it last year, the company took the ‘Owambe Baby’ route, and now they’re raising the stakes. This year, Avon HMO is turning back the clock with the ‘Retro Baby’ theme, a nod to the charm of the 80s and 90s, with outfits that blend nostalgia with cuteness in the most captivating way.

So, if you are a parent with a baby aged between 3 months to 3 years, it’s time to unleash your creativity and showcase your baby in adorable and stylish retro outfits so you can win these amazing prizes.

Here’s how to join the fun 
  1. Follow @avonhmo on Instagram and Facebook.
  2. Take and upload a picture of your baby glammed up in a fabulous retro outfit.
  3. As you upload, include a cute/witty/creative caption and include the hashtags #AvonBaby2024 and #AvonRetroBaby in your post. Don’t forget to tag @avonhmo!
  4. Invite your friends and family to follow @avonhmo and show the reposted entry some love.
Terms & Conditions 
  1. The number of likes on your post is not the only criteria for selecting winners.
  2. Entries will also be evaluated based on the quality and creativity of the images and captions.
  3. Your baby’s age must be between 3 months to 3 years.
  4. The photo must only have been submitted for #AvonBaby2024. 5. No fake likes—let’s keep the love authentic and the competition fair.

That’s all, guys; now is the time to pick out those fine retro outfits, fire up your cameras, and let your baby’s cuteness shine brighter than ever. Follow @avonhmo on Instagram and Facebook today for more details.

Good luck!

