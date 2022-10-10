Congratulations! Oluyemi Obadare was Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Oluyemi Obadare, Chief Executive Officer at Certification Partner Global, West Africa has been accepted into Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Oluyemi Obadare was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. The criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics and personal and professional achievements and honours.

“We are honoured to welcome Oluyemi Obadare into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, which includes the Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Oluyemi has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach the peak of professional influence, connect and collaborate with other global respected leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. She will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Oluyemi Obadare will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils’ member concierge team.

“I am thrilled to be accepted into Forbes Business Council,” said Oluyemi Obadare. I look forward to collaborating with fellow respected global business leaders, strengthening my network of excellence and building valuable relationships for a lasting impact,” she concluded.

About Forbes Councils:

Forbes Councils, a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About Oluyemi Obadare:

Oluyemi Obadare is presently the Chief Executive Officer of Certification Partner Global (CPG) West Africa. She is responsible for managing CPG across the West African region, strengthening customer experience for sustainable interactions and deepening business relationships, whilst, opening new frontiers across the region.

She coordinates the Certification Partner Global technical expertise and customer-centric curricula within the region to ensure CPG continues to deliver significant contributions to the world of Standards and Accreditations.

Oluyemi Obadare is a Technology Risk Industry Expert, Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance Specialist with extensive knowledge of information security management, business continuity management, risk and compliance management controls and standards.

Oluyemi Obadare holds an MBA from Lagos Business School and has acquired executive education from prestigious institutions such as IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professional Education, Boston, USA.

She is a Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) and a Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP) by the Disaster Recovery Institute International, USA.

She can be reached via LinkedIn here.

Sponsored Content