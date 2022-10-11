Reebok is Now Available at the bCODE Store in Lagos | See Photos from the Launch

Nigerian athleisure brand bCODE has partnered with global sportswear brand Reebok to stock its footwear and apparel at its multi-brand concept store and on its website. They were both launched on October 1st, 2022.

Customers can now shop a range of authentic Reebok footwear and apparel for their lifestyle, fitness, sports, and fashion needs at bCODE’s new store, in addition to other products from their other partner brands Adidas, Skechers, and Havaianas. This partnership includes footwear for men, women, and kids, and some styles by the global footwear brand rarely seen on the open market.

This new partnership earmarks bCODE’s launch of its first-ever multi-brand concept store in Lagos and cements the brand as a fast-growing fashion retail business. Reebok joins bCODE’s already impressive portfolio of multinational brands such as Adidas, Skechers, and Havaianas.

Wonuola Okoye, CEO at bCODE, said about the concept store launch,

“We are very excited to add Reebok to our growing portfolio of international partners. At bCODE, we aim to provide quality footwear and apparel at affordable prices across Africa and inspire a new approach to fashion, sports, and athleisure. Opening this multi-brand concept store is one step towards hitting our goal.”

The new Reebok products are available on their newly improved website shopbcode.com and at the bCODE multi-brand concept store, located at 31 Bode Thomas Street, Surulere.

