Denrele shares his Hair Story to Celebrate World Hair Day with Jäegermeister

Beyond every braid, curl, loc and strand is a unique story for some individuals —and even though it’s just hair, there’s so much more than meets the eye. In celebration of #WorldHairDay which coincides with Independence Day (October 1st), one of the premium liqueur brands, Jäegermeister has released a video that showcases the ability to express oneself, creativity, and independence through hair.

The video sees media personality Denrele Edun, a member of the Meisters Tribe (a group of dynamic individuals who represent the spirit of the brand) open up about how he dares to be different and expresses himself through his hair. He recounts how he was discriminated against by his family members and the church for choosing to express himself through his looks, especially his hair.

Click the link below to see the full video

“Whichever style er choose to wear does not define our humanity and This independence & World Hair Day, Jäegermeister encourages all to be Kuhl, Dare to be different, and Be the Meister!” – Jäegermeister

Jäegermeister is a premium liqueur to be enjoyed responsibly by people above the age of 18 years.

