Three Days of Style and Elegance: Discover the Nook International Fashion Weekend Experience

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Port Harcourt recently witnessed the epitome of fashion excellence at the Nook International Fashion Weekend 2024. It was three unforgettable days, the event showcased emerging and renowned designers, celebrity runway struts, and the grand unveiling of the new faces of The Nook International Fashion Weekend.

The fast-rising designers competition on the first day was fierce as fast-rising designers battled for the top spot. The winner Tice Grandiose not only displayed exceptional talent but was also rewarded with major sewing equipments.

The subsequent days unfolded a stunning display of creativity, featuring emerging and internationally acclaimed designers. Designers like Kai Divo from Uganda, Tanni Universal from India, BX Frox, and Jazz Effect design brought their A-game to the runway, leaving the audience in awe.

Adding a touch of glamour, notable personalities like Denrele Edun, Kim Oprah, and Beverly Osu graced the runway, creating unforgettable moments and elevating the fashion experience

The grand finale was a culmination of anticipation as Teevo Tovo Eneh and Jonathan Walter emerged as the new faces of The Nook International Fashion Weekend. Their outstanding performance earned them a remarkable prize of One Million Naira each.

The Nook team extends their heartfelt gratitude to the visionaries behind this remarkable event; Dame Ochuko Momoh, Parker Odochi, and Barbara Manuel, upholding their goal to redefine fashion by promoting decency in dressing and also using the Nook brand to bring together all well meaning fashion enthusiasts to an annual fashion event through advocacy, partnerships, promotions, sponsorships and training of fashion entrepreneurs.

The Nook International Fashion Weekend 2024 will be remembered as a celebration of talent, innovation, and glamour.

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

