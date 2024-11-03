See How Nollywood Stars Nailed the Cabaret Chic Theme at Netflix’s Lights, Camera, Naija!

Connect with us

Yesterday, Netflix Nigeria rolled out the red carpet for its annual Lights, Camera, Naija! celebration, gathering the crème de la crème of Nollywood under one roof. Held at the Royal Box Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, the night promised to be a spectacle—and it delivered on every front.

Hosted by the ever-dapper Ebuka Obi-Uchendu—who, true to form, looked fabulous in a sleek tux—the event was filled with show-stopping style moments.

The theme, “Cabaret Chic,” encouraged guests to embrace boldness and elegance with a touch of theatrical flair — and our celebrities definitely understood the assignment.

From dramatic feathered ensembles to glittering gowns and sharp suits, this year’s event was a visual feast of audacious colours, luxurious fabrics, and unapologetic style.

Here’s a rundown of our favourite appearances that brought the cabaret-inspired glamour to life:

Beverly Osu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)

Omoni Oboli

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

Chioma Akpotha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Bimbo Ademoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)


Okujaye Egboh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivie Okujaye Egboh (@ivie_okujaye)

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Folu Storms

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Folu Storms (@folustorms)

Tobi Bakre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Teniola Aladese

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola)

Jemima Osunde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Mo Abudu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Efe Irele 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Gbubemi Ejeye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gbubemi Ejeye (@thegbubemiejeye)

Dakore Egbuson Akande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman

Kunle Remi 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

Uche Jombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo)

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Emeka Nwagbaraocha 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emeka Nwagbaraocha (@emeneks)

