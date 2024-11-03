See How Nollywood Stars Nailed the Cabaret Chic Theme at Netflix’s Lights, Camera, Naija!

Yesterday, Netflix Nigeria rolled out the red carpet for its annual Lights, Camera, Naija! celebration, gathering the crème de la crème of Nollywood under one roof. Held at the Royal Box Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, the night promised to be a spectacle—and it delivered on every front.

Hosted by the ever-dapper Ebuka Obi-Uchendu—who, true to form, looked fabulous in a sleek tux—the event was filled with show-stopping style moments.

The theme, “Cabaret Chic,” encouraged guests to embrace boldness and elegance with a touch of theatrical flair — and our celebrities definitely understood the assignment.

From dramatic feathered ensembles to glittering gowns and sharp suits, this year’s event was a visual feast of audacious colours, luxurious fabrics, and unapologetic style.

Here’s a rundown of our favourite appearances that brought the cabaret-inspired glamour to life:

Beverly Osu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)

Omoni Oboli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

Chioma Akpotha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Bimbo Ademoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)



Okujaye Egboh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivie Okujaye Egboh (@ivie_okujaye)

Juliet Ibrahim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Omowunmi Dada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Folu Storms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folu Storms (@folustorms)

Tobi Bakre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Teniola Aladese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola)

Jemima Osunde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Mo Abudu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Efe Irele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Gbubemi Ejeye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gbubemi Ejeye (@thegbubemiejeye)

Dakore Egbuson Akande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (@ihuomalindaejiofor)

Kunle Remi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

Uche Jombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo)

Osas Ighodaro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Emeka Nwagbaraocha