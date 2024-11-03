Style
See How Nollywood Stars Nailed the Cabaret Chic Theme at Netflix’s Lights, Camera, Naija!
Yesterday, Netflix Nigeria rolled out the red carpet for its annual Lights, Camera, Naija! celebration, gathering the crème de la crème of Nollywood under one roof. Held at the Royal Box Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, the night promised to be a spectacle—and it delivered on every front.
Hosted by the ever-dapper Ebuka Obi-Uchendu—who, true to form, looked fabulous in a sleek tux—the event was filled with show-stopping style moments.
The theme, “Cabaret Chic,” encouraged guests to embrace boldness and elegance with a touch of theatrical flair — and our celebrities definitely understood the assignment.
From dramatic feathered ensembles to glittering gowns and sharp suits, this year’s event was a visual feast of audacious colours, luxurious fabrics, and unapologetic style.
Here’s a rundown of our favourite appearances that brought the cabaret-inspired glamour to life:
Beverly Osu
View this post on Instagram
Omoni Oboli
View this post on Instagram
Chioma Akpotha
View this post on Instagram
Bimbo Ademoye
View this post on Instagram
Okujaye Egboh
View this post on Instagram
Juliet Ibrahim
View this post on Instagram
Omowunmi Dada
View this post on Instagram
Folu Storms
View this post on Instagram
Tobi Bakre
View this post on Instagram
Teniola Aladese
View this post on Instagram
Jemima Osunde
View this post on Instagram
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
View this post on Instagram
Mo Abudu
View this post on Instagram
Efe Irele
View this post on Instagram
Gbubemi Ejeye
View this post on Instagram
Dakore Egbuson Akande
View this post on Instagram
Linda Ejiofor Suleiman
View this post on Instagram
Kunle Remi
View this post on Instagram
Uche Jombo
View this post on Instagram
Osas Ighodaro
View this post on Instagram
Emeka Nwagbaraocha
View this post on Instagram