Eno Michael releases Her Third Album – The Baptism (Part 1) | Listen Here

Tems Nominated for 2022 MTV EMA Best New Artist

New Video: Iyanya - One Side

Watch Blaqbonez cosplay Wizkid, Ayra Starr & Asake in "Back in Uni" music video

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Susu' drops New Music & Video titled "Too Much"

New Music Coming? DJ Khaled & Burna Boy Spotted Together in the Studio

New Video: BNXN - In My Mind

New Music + Lyric Video: Johnny Drille - How Are You (My Friend)

Burna Boy, Rema, CKay & Fireboy DML Nominated for NRJ Awards 2022

President Buhari awarded Teni, Burna Boy, 2Baba & Anthony Joshua with National Honours | See Full List

Published

8 hours ago

 on


Nigerian-gospel singer-songwriter, Eno Michael released her third deluxe album titled The Baptism (PART 1) on the 7th of September 2022 in LAGOS, NIGERIA. The new album is loaded with life changing messages and inspirational tunes that vividly transports you to a place where you experience the Baptism of God’s glory, grace, love and Spirit.

This album is a blend of afro soul, worship tunes, African anthems and global sounds which speaks to her versatility and vocal dexterity. The release of the nine (9) track body of work “The Baptism (Part 1) follows the success of previously-released albums “Your Love ” and “Forever” which can be found on every major music digital platforms.

The album has received rave reviews by music lovers and critics alike. The international engagement and acceptance by fans worldwide have been positively surprising, and has been added to many digital playlists such as on Apple music and Spotify.

Eno Michael before the release of The Baptism  (Part 1), had dropped a couple of the songs such as Thank You (Nagode), My Set Time, Baptism Of The Spirit, as singles, and live performance videos of these songs can be found on her Youtube page.

About The Artist
Eno Michael, is a Nigerian Singer/Song Writer with a prophetic call to administer healing, hope and love to the universe through her music. She has three albums titled; Your Love, Forever and the latest one titled The Baptism (Part 1). The God cannot lie crooner is an anointed gospel song writer and singer with a dexterity and rare passion for worship.

Her passion also cuts across fashion and community outreaches to the sick and downtrodden in the society. She has graced prestigious platforms such as The Experience Lagos, Akwa Ibom State carol and many more. In all it is safe to say that she is a very passionate worship leader and a lover of Jesus Christ.

Follow Eno Michael on Instagram and Twitter

Click Here to listen.

