Princeton in Africa 2023 -2024 Fellowship Application is Now Open | Apply Here

Princeton in Africa (PiAf) is a non-profit organization that offers yearlong paid post-graduate fellowship opportunities to graduates of US-accredited colleges & universities with a variety of organizations working across the African continent. (Please also see information about their Nexus pilot program below, for applicants who are citizens of an African country who are residing on the African continent and who are recent graduates or graduating seniors of a bachelor’s, master’s or PhD program at an African university.)

A list of their current 2022-23 Fellows is here. PiAf Fellows work in many different sectors, including international humanitarian aid, public & community health, business & economic development, agricultural development, and education & youth capacity building. Many of their fellowship organizations are also led by social entrepreneurs. Their host organizations include the African Leadership Academy, Baylor International Pediatric AIDS Initiative, Emerging Public Leaders, International Rescue Committee, the International Livestock Research Institute and many other organizations – both large and small – doing remarkable work around the African continent. Princeton in Africa expects to offer approximately 40 fellowships in about 17 countries in the 2023-24 fellowship year. Since its launch in 1999, PiAf has placed nearly 700 Fellows in 37 countries across the continent.

Princeton in Africa Fellows serve organizations in a variety of sectors and fill roles within the organizations including Communications, Research, Business Development, Financial Analysis, Grant Writing, Program Management and Monitoring and Evaluation. Fellowships offer an incredible opportunity for personal and professional development, skill building and launching a meaningful career.

Nexus Pilot launch

In 2023, Princeton in Africa is expanding its model to pilot Nexus! Princeton in Africa Nexus will pair Nexus Fellows, who are citizens of African countries educated and resident on the African continent, with Fellows educated at U.S. accredited institutions in the same fellowship host organizations on the African continent for a co-fellow exchange of skills, knowledge, leadership, and technical expertise. All Nexus applicants must be citizens of an African country who are residing on the African continent and who are recent graduates or graduating seniors of a bachelor’s, masters or PhD program at an African university. The Nexus is an addition to PiAf’s signature fellowship program tailored for young leaders educated at U.S.-accredited institutions. Additional information regarding Nexus can be found here as well as in our FAQs.

To find out more information about Princeton in Africa, please visit the “How to Apply” section of their website.

