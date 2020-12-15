Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

Under 40 CEOs Forum, 2020 is taking place virtually with the theme – “Not Business as Usual” on December 18th, 2020.

The year 2020 can be aptly described as a year of disruption. This disruption is a pandemic led one – significantly changing the dynamics of businesses and their operations across the world.

This reality has facilitated the bankruptcy of several businesses in Africa and has also accelerated the growth of some ‘outliers’.

Even though there have been breakthroughs in research on the Corona Virus vaccine, the World Health Organization has projected that the world would still have to grapple with the health impact of the pandemic for

the next couple of years. This is even truer for several African economies that are slipping into recession and economic crisis.

To harness the lessons from the failures and successes of organizations in this period, the Under 40 CEOs forum brings together business leaders across various economic sectors to draw insights and share recommendations on what business operations within the African context should and can be in the next few years.

Speakers include: Dr. Ola Brown(Flying Doctors, Nigeria), Patrick Buchana (AC Group, Rwanda), YawaHansen-Quao (Emerging Public Leaders, Ghana), Kamil Olufowobi (MIPAD, UN), Aisha Pandor (SweepSouth, South Africa), Emile Kinuma (TransUnion, Rwanda).

Keynote speaker- Vusi Thembekwayo (Impact Investment Fund, South Africa), Host –Fade Ogunro (BookingsAfrica.com).

The grand finale of the Under 40 CEOs 5th-anniversary jumpstart fund will also take place at the event.

Register here to attend this event.

