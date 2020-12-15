Connect with us

Events Promotions

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

Events

#HERconomy Conference was Thrilling and Impactful with Gov. Sanwo-Olu re-affirming his Support for Women Empowerment

Events Promotions

Ebuka, Debola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Busola Dakolo graced the Launch of Toyosi Etim-Effiong's 'Now You Know Me Better' & We have Photos

Events

Artelier Lifestyle Consultants launches the First in its Virtual Series of Future First Ladies™

BN TV Events Music

WurlD & Asa's Performance at ARISE Fashion Week Was A Definite Fashion Week Win!

Events

Get Ready to Party with Burna Boy, Wizkid & Simi at Livespot X-Clusive Concert | December 19th & 20th

Events Music

It's Just a Few Days to Fuji: A Opera | Get all the Details on What to Expect

Events

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria announces the 15th Edition of LAIF Awards themed 'Grind and Shine' | December 12th

Events

Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM) offers Donations to enhance the Healthcare Facility in Lagos

Events Promotions

Recreate Erica's Spicy Chicken Wrap to win N200,000 Worth of Shopping Vouchers from Mamador

Events

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Under 40 CEOs Forum, 2020 is taking place virtually with the theme – “Not Business as Usual” on December 18th, 2020.

The year 2020 can be aptly described as a year of disruption. This disruption is a pandemic led one – significantly changing the dynamics of businesses and their operations across the world.

This reality has facilitated the bankruptcy of several businesses in Africa and has also accelerated the growth of some ‘outliers’.

Even though there have been breakthroughs in research on the Corona Virus vaccine, the World Health Organization has projected that the world would still have to grapple with the health impact of the pandemic for
the next couple of years. This is even truer for several African economies that are slipping into recession and economic crisis.

To harness the lessons from the failures and successes of organizations in this period, the Under 40 CEOs forum brings together business leaders across various economic sectors to draw insights and share recommendations on what business operations within the African context should and can be in the next few years.

Speakers include: Dr. Ola Brown(Flying Doctors, Nigeria), Patrick Buchana (AC Group, Rwanda), YawaHansen-Quao (Emerging Public Leaders, Ghana), Kamil Olufowobi (MIPAD, UN), Aisha Pandor (SweepSouth, South Africa), Emile Kinuma (TransUnion, Rwanda).

Keynote speaker- Vusi Thembekwayo (Impact Investment Fund, South Africa), Host –Fade Ogunro (BookingsAfrica.com).

The grand finale of the Under 40 CEOs 5th-anniversary jumpstart fund will also take place at the event.

Register here to attend this event.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (4)

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Kachi Eloka: How to Declutter your Wardrobe this Christmas 

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It
Advertisement
css.php