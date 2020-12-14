Connect with us

Promotions

BNXDubai2020: Explore the Magnificent City of Dubai with BellaNaija’s Omotunde & Tomilola ✈️

Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Here are Gina Ehikodi Ojo of GeenaFoodiesandSpice’s Tips for Business Growth & Self Development

Promotions

Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th Year Anniversary and it was Simply Memorable

Promotions

Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria introduces its New Energy Drink Variant, Lucozade Cola

Promotions

Up to 1.5Million Naira can be Yours in the Geely Emgrand 7 Pre-Sales Offer

Promotions

You are in for a Creamy Christmas with Coldstone's 'New More Love' & December Deals 🎄

Promotions

“Your feedback is important to us" - 9mobile assures Customers at a Tête-à-Tête Forum in Lagos

Events Promotions

Recreate Erica's Spicy Chicken Wrap to win N200,000 Worth of Shopping Vouchers from Mamador

Promotions

Yemi Love returns with the Dose of Christmas Cheer we Need this Year

Events Promotions

Congratulations to Oluwatobiloba Ajayi as she wins 'The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity 2020' in honour of her Work with Children living with Cerebral Palsy

Promotions

BNXDubai2020: Explore the Magnificent City of Dubai with BellaNaija’s Omotunde & Tomilola ✈️

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Hey #BellaNaijarians!

Guess who will be visiting the Magnificent city that holds the record for the longest, tallest, and biggest in the world.

It’s #BellaNaija’s Tomilola & Omotunde.
We will be experiencing the city of Dubai in its True Beauty and you can bet we have a list of the lovely places we’d love to visit.

Dubai is one of the 7 member states of the United Arab Emirates. The city is well known for its Ultramodern Architecture, Lively Nightlife scene, and Luxury Shopping.

Wondering what we have on our little ‘research’ list? 😁

Top on our list is the Burj Khalifa – The Tallest Tower in the world; we can tell that photos and videos definitely don’t do justice to this beauty.

Also, we are ticking off on the Famous Desert Safari and The Dubai Mall and we can’t wait for you to see it all through our eyes.

Want to know the other places we’d be visiting?

Follow our trip on @bellanaijaonline on Instagram and @bellanaija on Twitter

Don’t miss out on all the fun and excitement there is.

To keep up with our trip, Stay glued to @bellanaijaonline, @motundeoflagos, @tomilola_idowu on Instagram, and also @bellanaija on Twitter.

You can also get access to every content using the hashtags: #BNXDubaiTourism #DubaiTourism.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: 12 Family Christmas Tips in a Recession

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 Showed Igierobo Pepper but He Made Peppersoup With It

Theo Ubabunike: Weird Sexual Metaphors Influence our Perception of Sex

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?
Advertisement
css.php