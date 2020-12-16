Connect with us

Christmas is here & Dominos' Santa Crust brings a new Pizza Flavor to Town just for You

BNXDubaiTourism: Explore the Magnificent City of Dubai with BellaNaija’s Omotunde & Tomilola ✈️

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

To mitigate the Impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria, EFInA has launched a £2 Million Fund- Here's how You can apply

Ebuka, Debola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Busola Dakolo graced the Launch of Toyosi Etim-Effiong's 'Now You Know Me Better' & We have Photos

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Here are Gina Ehikodi Ojo of GeenaFoodiesandSpice’s Tips for Business Growth & Self Development

Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th Year Anniversary and it was Simply Memorable

Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria introduces its New Energy Drink Variant, Lucozade Cola

Up to 1.5Million Naira can be Yours in the Geely Emgrand 7 Pre-Sales Offer

You are in for a Creamy Christmas with Coldstone's 'New More Love' & December Deals 🎄

It’s Christmas season once more and this year Domino’s Santa Crust is bringing a new Pizza flavor to town! 

Every year, as is tradition, Dominos’ Santa Crust, Santa Claus’ brother brings a delicious new pizza flavor to town for all pizza lovers and this year is no exception as he brings the New Sweet BBQ Mega Meat Pizza! 

This new flavor is made with 100% mozzarella cheese covered in layers of succulent pepperoni slices, delicious smoked sausages, tender grilled chicken & spicy meatballs on a spread of delicious barbeque sauce – giving your mouth an explosive full meaty-topping feeling with the sweet taste of BBQ sauce. Yummy!!

Indulge yourself this Christmas period with family and friends as the Chairman that you are. Experience this new delicious & artfully combined savory & sweet pizza flavor – The Sweet BBQ Mega Meat Pizza! It is available across all stores at a discounted price on the Chairman X-Large size starting from just N6000. Isn’t that amazing? 

Simply place your orders for Delivery HERE or download the mobile app and have it delivered to you in 25mins, with Zero Contact Delivery Guaranteed.

So, whether you decide to dine-in or order-out, your pizza is just a few minutes away. 

Don’t keep this Christmas special a secret, make sure you spread the news and follow Domino’s Pizza on Instagram @dominosng so you never miss out on more amazing deals and discounts.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

#DominosNewSweetBBQMegaMeat#DominosNG

