World of Glamour Exhibition: Meet Alex Unusual, Noble Igwe & More Exciting Brands | Dec 2nd & 3rd

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Fair and Fest has announced the second edition of its World of Glamour Exhibition, a meeting point of beauty and wellness targeting the feminine world.

The global exhibition, which will showcase international and local brands in the cosmetics and beauty industry, is slated for December 2nd and 3rd 2022 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

To register and attend, network, and enjoy all the fun for free, Click HERE

With the theme; Discover-Create-Connect-Learn-Feel the Vibe, the global event will pay homage to beauty and wellness for women by bringing together practitioners, experts and attendees from around the world for a slew of activities over the two days, including masterclasses, speeches, conferences, interviews, product launches, meet and greet, and fireside conversations.

Speakers, including fashion and lifestyle expert Noble Igwe; Winner of Mastercard’s The Kitchen & Founder of The Atije Experience, Chef Moyosore Odunfa; Founder of Her Network, Nkem Onwudiwe; CEO at HerVest, Solape Akinpelu; life coach and motivational speaker Kamlesh Jain; Founder of PrettyFaces Cosmetics UK Jen; and managing partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe will share groundbreaking thoughts and ideas on health, wealth, work, fashion, and motivation for the woman.

Other speakers include motivational speaker Ayo Igwe; Dr Veronica Oguike of the Phoenix Derma Aesthetics and Laser Clinic; Dr Ishani Ratan of the Exclusive Smile Dental Clinic; Founder of Livin Well Lagos, Hala Hachem; MD of Monitor Healthcare, Dr Femi Ogunremi; and CEO of Owning My Greatness, Adeola Kingsley-James.

“World of Glamour Exhibition was birthed out of the desire to care completely for the woman. This is why from inception, we designed the event in a way that provides maximum all-round education to empower women for exploits in today’s society,”

said Dima H. Ghraizi, convener of the World of Glamour Exhibition and founder of Fair and Fest.

“That is the tradition we are set to continue. It is a well-rounded event in the real sense of the word, giving equal focus to caring for the body and mind as well as providing the guidance women need to become stronger, more productive, attractive and confident members of the society,” she added.

Earlier, the World of Glamour Exhibition announced its NFT/Art competition, where participants will create an NFT of famous lifestyle influencer Alex Unusual. The top three finalists will receive mouthwatering prizes and have the opportunity to sell their NFT on one of Nigeria’s leading NFT marketplaces.

For participants interested in sending their entries for free, Click HERE
Registrations close on the 28th of November.

The exhibition is also an opportunity for women generally and industry players, particularly to bond, network and have fun while nourishing their minds.

The 2022 World of Glamour Exhibition is proudly supported by Nivea, Darling, Mega Growth, Yara & LilyPad by Fouani Group, DD’s Charms, Hashgreed, Dominos, GLG Communications, Silverbird TV, Wazobia FM, Cool FM, Beat FM, Classic FM and Naija FM.

Fair and Fest is an events company specialising in exhibitions, bazaars, and pop-up shops.

Use the hashtag #WorldofGlamour to join the conversation and get updates on Instagram @fairandest.

