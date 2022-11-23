The Week of Italian Cuisine Wraps up in Grand Style | Here’s What You Missed



The “Week Of Italian Cuisine” in Nigeria has come to an end and the team will like to reminisce on the final days of the celebration.

We finally came to our last stop of the tour in celebration of the “Week of The Italian Cuisine” in Nigeria. Chef Tracy Eboigbodin, winner of MasterChef Italia visited the city of Lagos for the Grand finale.

It was an activity-packed few days and we are here to give you the inside scoop on what went down.

On Thursday, November 17th, the first day of Chef Tracy’s visit to Lagos, she curated a special dinner at Zaza Restaurant with your favorite food bloggers and influencers such as Chef Miyonse, Opeyemi Famakin, Lost in Lagos, Bella Naija and Lagos food association who experienced food and wine of Italian culinary expertise.

It was a night dedicated to Italian cuisine, food lovers, and eventually a great and fun time. On the second day, we were at The Wine Lab restaurant for a special wine tasting paired with some Venetian Cicchetti, the typical tapas from Venice.

Tracy, experiencing the similarity between Nigerian cuisine and the famous Venetian nibbles, curated a singular menu to fuse the two cultures together, while the Wine Lab sommelier created a fusion experience between food and wine. It truly was indeed a spectacular way to celebrate Italian cuisine.

You know how they say the third time’s the charm? Well, day 3 brought an amazing week to a beautiful end as the day started out with a masterclass by Chef Tracy teaching us the fine art of “La Pasta”.

What better way to learn about pasta than from the food maestro herself? It was intriguing and fun.

Thereafter, lunch was served at La Taverna with a special menu curated by Chef Tracy and guest appearances of some major food and lifestyle influencers and blogs such as Bella Naija, Chef Vee, and Your food Geek.

It truly was an exciting week celebrating Good food, fine wine, and the beautiful Italian culture brought to you by the Italian Embassy in Abuja and the Italian consulate in Lagos.

Special thanks to Bottega Pascucci for their delectable desserts, Best Trade Nigeria for the amazing wine we had through the events of the week, and to Little Italy for the key ingredients and antipastos.

We can’t wait for you to join us again next year, but until then…. arrivederci.

Watch the highlight from the final stop of ‘the week of the Italian cuisine in Nigeria’

Watch the grand finale of ‘the week of Italian cuisine in Nigeria’:



The ‘final stop’ to conclude ‘the week of Italian cuisine in Nigeria’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)





