Nmo Management set to host it’s Pan African set to Host Its 8th Annual Music Fashion Runway | December 3rd



Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR, recognized as one of Nigeria’s most influential fashion brands is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, and cutting-edge fashion with live music excellence: a celebration of our rich African cultural heritage.”

The theme for this year’s MFR2022 is Fashion forward: A call to action for a green and sustainable Continent, which empowers and unites young Pan-African creatives.

The Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement #GCAA Award platform program at the MFR honours trailblazers and pioneers; recognizing their significant contribution to the creative industry.

Please see a list of past recipients below:

2017: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, (Best Actress AMVCA) global icon and movie legend

2018: Kunle Afolayan, Legendary film director, Lanre Da Silva: Iconic fashion designer and The late Wale Aborderin Philanthropist – Former Chairman of Punch Newspapers.

2019: Maki OH – Amaka Osakwe – Worldwide Brand fashion designer (Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Beyonce, Lady GaGa).

2020: Guy Murray-Bruce President: Silverbird Group, Helen Prest Ajayi – Miss Nigeria 1971 and Ade Bakare Couture – celebrating 30 years of fashion and style.

2021: Ejiro Amos Tafiri– Award-winning international designer, Kelechi Amadi Obi – World renowned photographer, Linda Ikeji – Billionaire Blogger and Brenda Emmanus OBE – Veteran international broadcaster

Founders & producers: NMO Management, Group Managing Director/CEO Dr. Ngozi Omambala says:

“We are proud to present Pan African 8th annual Music Fashion Runway #MFR Hybrid (physical and online) Edition and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award #GCAA Happy to see return of our physical event after two years of online predominance (due to the pandemic) whilst shining the spotlight on the perils of environment and climate change on the Continent”.

MFR 2022 promises its signature contemporary/cultural showpiece experience. The platform has been expanded to include Pan African satellite activities in the lead-up to MFR2022 ‘Road to #MFR’ with ‘open days’ in the Art and Cultural community at iconic venues Museums and Galleries across Lagos.

Pan African 8th annual Music Fashion Runway will be streamed Live via our social media platforms, as was last year’s successful event which opened the pioneering music and fashion platform to a global virtual international audience of over 10,000 watching live.

This year’s 2022 hybrid edition (fully physical and Virtual) will still embrace our international online fan base as well as physical guests at this stunning location with the priority to produce in a safe and secure environment, the first-class event of live music excellence, whilst showcasing Pan African fashion, established designers and international runway models.

Our invaluable experience and hindsight give us the unique privilege to create and deliver an event without compromising on entertainment value.

Music Fashion Runway #MFR for the second year in succession has selected two Ambassadors: Oyindamola Okufuye and Mayowa Adedugbe.

Both have risen to walk international runways and are well-deserved winners of the MFR Model of the year Award 2021. Check out the stunning campaign visual for the 8th annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award.

MFR2022 campaign Visual credit:

Phototography: Ofure Ighalo

Designer: Joseph Ejiro.

Models: Oyin and Mayowa

Location: UK Deputy High Commission residence Lagos, Nigeria

Concept and copyright: NMO Management

The Golden Break Through (GBT) Auditions will hold the MFR Model Search 2022 towards the Youth Empowerment initiative to support upcoming creative talents of which two upcoming models will be selected and given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity- to kick start their modeling careers by walking the MFR 2022 catwalk.

For more information and entry requirements enter follow on Instagram: @gbtauditions, @musicfashionrunway, and @loudnproudlive1

An iconic award-winning veteran broadcaster, Brenda Emmanus OBE has been confirmed as host of the 8th annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway 2022.

Date: Saturday, December 3rd.

Venue: Lagos, Nigeria to be live-streamed globally.

Legendary award-winning broadcaster Brenda Emmanus OBE has a career history spanning over 20 years and is the international face of fashion, arts, culture, and media.

Brenda Emmanus OBE made her mark as one of the main presenters of ‘The Clothes Show’ the BBC’s iconic flagship fashion program for 5 years, watched by millions of viewers. Her impressive career history to date spans Television, Journalism, and radio, having interviewed the likes of Oprah Winfrey, and Michelle Obama to name a few.

In 2019 Brenda Emmanus of Afro-Caribbean descent was awarded OBE from the late HRH Queen Elizabeth II of England for her services to broadcasting and diversity and received an honorary Doctorate in 2020. She has a passion for supporting women in business.

Dr. Ngozi Omambala, Group MD/CEO of NMO Management says;

“Brenda Emmanus OBE brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our Continent rivaled by none on the planet. NMO Management is honoured and filled with pride to welcome Brenda Emmanus OBE back for second year as host of 8th annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway show 2022. She adds priceless value to an already successful proudly Pan African entertainment platform. Her involvement further opens up the diaspora and its connectivity across UK, Europe, USA and beyond, showcasing Africa to the world.”

MFR 2022 Theme Song, a feel-good anthem called ‘Amaka’ by Sqiu courtesy of NMO Music Inc. and LoudNProudLive to add to your playlists because music is a Universal language and a fundamental aspect of the MFR platform.

