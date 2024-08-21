Shared Plates, Shared Stories: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their August Issue

The act of preparing and sharing food is a powerful ritual, binding people in ways that words alone cannot. Beyond being a mere source of nourishment, food serves as a powerful medium for connecting people, preserving traditions, and supporting local economies.

This is why in their latest issue, the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine decided to embark on a discourse that delves deep into the profound role food plays in fostering community and social cohesion across Nigeria and Africa.

“It’s always been more than sustenance; it’s a powerful connector for families, uniting them through flavours, traditions, and memories. It is in the street sculleries, communal kitchens, bustling markets, and Sunday rice on the dining tables of families that the essence of culture is preserved and passed down through generations,” Elvis Osifo shares in his editor’s note.

In this issue, you will find voices and contributions of chefs, community leaders, local farmers, and food influencers, in a bid to inspire a greater appreciation for the ways in which food not only nourishes the body but also builds bridges between diverse groups of people.

Unsure of where to start? Check out their list of ‘10 Flavours from Cultures across Nigeria to try in Lagos’ and their ‘Top 5 Spots to Grab Abuja’s Favourite Street Foods.’ Obiefule Britty is using food to preserve cultural traditions and Chef Charles Edet is putting smiles on the faces of members of his community.

Opeyemi Famakin is using strong criticism to influence the future of Nigeria Cuisine, and Ade Owoseni is using food and media to promote cross-continental cultural exchange. Peggy Oseyende is dedicated to meet Abuja’s rising protein needs and Motunrayo Kareem has concerns about Africa’s bread intake.

10 Flavours from Cultures Across Nigeria to Try in Lagos

Nigeria is home to many tribes and cultures, and what this means is that each tribe has indigenous meals unique to them. Listed here are foods from different cultures and tribes, along with places where you can get them in Lagos

“Abula” at Nok By Alara

Abula, which means “mix” in Yoruba, is a staple dish amongst the Yoruba Tribe. It’s a combo of a swallow meal called Amala made from yam, Ewedu a draw soup and a bean paste called Gbegiri. Nok by Alara takes the cue to serve this well-loved dish, symbolising hospitality. It is typically served to revered people in a family.

Address: 12A, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island | T: 09085614815 | IG: @nokbyalara

“Afang Soup” at Native Tray

Afang soup is a favourite amongst the Efik and Ibibio tribes from Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in Nigeria. It’s a leafy vegetable soup prepared with Afang Leaves, also known as Ukazi leaves, meat, and spices. It’s usually served alongside Starch or Fufu. You can grab a plate at Native Tray and have a palatable Afang soup with your favourite Swallow.

Address: 19, Admiralty Way, Lekki | T: 08185550000 | IG: @nativetray

“Jollof Rice” at The Dark Room

Who doesn’t love Jollof rice? Certainly not Nigerians. Jollof rice is a staple meal enjoyed by different tribes, including Igbos, Hausa, and Yorubas in Nigeria, the Akan people in Ghana, and the Wolof people in Senegal.

It’s one dish that has evolved with unique adaptations to the tastebuds of its lovers. This dish is a testament to cultural exchange across Africa. You can enjoy a plate of Nigerian Jollof rice at The Dark Room by The Yellow Plate.

Address: 41a, Ologun Agbaje, Victoria Island | T: 07026666058 | 08157583086 | IG: @darkroom.yp

“Abacha and Ugba” at Utazing

Abacha and Ugba are dishes of the Igbo people of the south-eastern region of Nigeria. Abacha, also known as “African Salad,” is made from shredded dry fish, onions, peppers, and garden eggs mixed with spices. Ugba, on the other hand, is fermented oil bean paste.

These two dishes are typically served side by side and form part of the cultural heritage of the Igbo people. They are commonly served at Igbo festivals, such as the New Yam festival. Utazi Nigeria is a great spot to have a taste of this meal for the first time or enjoy it if it’s one of your favourite meals.

Address: Blk 74, Plot 15b Emma Abimbola Cole Street, Lekki | T: 09090003007 | 08113826667 | IG: @utazing

“Fisherman Soup” at Ite Ofe

Fisherman Soup, also known as Riverine soup, originates from the Kalabari and Okrika tribes, who are indigenous to Rivers State in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. It is also enjoyed by the Itsekiri and Ijaw tribes.

This flavorful and spicy meal is made with fish, sea animals, and a variety of spices. Ite Ofe, a restaurant in Lagos, serves this dish, and you can head there to enjoy it alongside a swallow meal or rice.

Address: 10 Akiogun Road, Oniru, Victoria Island | T: 08158490445 | IG: @iteofeltd

“Onunu and Fresh Fish Sauce” at Lokito

Onunu and Fresh Fish Sauce is a traditional dish from the Ijaw tribe. Onunu is a staple made from boiled and pounded yam served with a tasty fish sauce made with fresh fish, peppers and local spices. It’s also known as “Oyeji” In Ijaw. Get a delicious and freshly made plate of Onunu and Oyeji at Lokito.

Address: Prime Water View Gardens 2, Off Freedom Way, Ikate Lekki | T: 09070949514 | IG: @lokito_restaurant

“Ofe Nsala” at Lagosia Restaurant

Ofe Nsala also known as “White Soup” is commonly enjoyed by the Igbos and Efik people. It is a dish made with chicken or fish, vegetables and a blend of spices, especially Uziza and Utasi leaves. It’s often served with Eba or Fufu. Lagosia restaurant is one spot to grab a plate of Ofe Nsala with your preferred swallow.

Address: 40, Alexander Road, Ikoyi | 10, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island | T: 08163868879 | 08161539870 | IG: @lagosiarestaurant

“Pounded Yam and Efo Riro” at Ile Iyan

Pounded Yam and Efo Riro is another dish well loved by the Yoruba people. Pounded Yam is Called “Iyan” in Yoruba. It’s made with boiled yam, which is pounded into a thick paste and served with Efo Riro, the most popular African vegetable soup, usually made from Pumpkin leaves or spinach, peppers, meat or fish, locust beans and other local spices.

Ile Iyan which translates to “House of Pounded Yam” serves this dish most traditionally.

Address: Plot 6, Dr Muiz Banire Street, Lekki Phase 1 | T: 09024475402 | IG: @ileiyan_ng

“Banga Soup” at Just Afang

In Urhobo and Isoko cultures, Banga and Starch are a classic combination. Banga is a Palm Nut soup made with Palm nut extract, vegetable protein, and spices. If you’re looking to experience the culture and tradition, head to Just Afang for a delicious plate of Banga and Starch.

Address: 5, Alhaji Kanike Close, Off Awolowo, Ikoyi | T: 08116261472 | IG: @just_afang

“Masa and Spicy Chicken Suya” at Clay Food

Masa, made from rice flour and Spicy Suya, a popular snack of thinly sliced roasted meat marinated in a mixture of spices and peanut sauce, is a combo usually paired. The dish originates from the Hausa-Fulani tribe in Nigeria and is a testament to the richness of the Nigerian Northern culture and heritage.

If you’d like to enjoy some of this in Lagos, go to Clay Foods, get yourself some and thank us later!

Address: 20a, Babatunde Anjous Avenue, Lekki Phase 1 | T: 09095544990 | IG: @clayfoodshoplagos

Top 5 Spots to Grab Abuja’s Favourite Street Foods

There is something undeniably enchanting about Nigerian street food. The ruggedness, sapidness, and spirited freshness of these dishes take us back to our roots, or to the vibrant nighttime ambiance that brings them to life. Whatever the reason, the street food scene stands out, offering an array of tantalizing flavors and unique experiences.

Here are some spots in Abuja where you can savor these delights:

Yahuza Suya

Yahuza Suya is a legendary destination in Abuja for authentic Nigerian suya. With multiple locations across the city, they are renowned for their diverse range of suya offerings, including beef, chicken, ram, and even masa.

Each skewer is marinated in a blend of spices and grilled to perfection, creating a flavorful and smoky delight that has made Yahuza a favourite spot for both locals and visitors.

Address: 7 Bozoum, Wuse 2 | T: 0705 679 3356

Yellow Pages

The Yellow Pages fish spot, located in the Kubwa area of Abuja, is a popular spot for enjoying grilled fish, fish pepper soup, and other local dishes. Known for its ability to accommodate large crowds, it is an ideal place for locals to gather, hang out, and enjoy a hearty meal.

Address: Suite 12, Jinifa Plaza, Samuel Ademulegun Street | T: 07076383838

Gwarinpa’s Street Food Precinct

Situated opposite Crush Cafe, the Gwarinpa street food spot is a bustling hub for street food enthusiasts in Abuja. Known for its diverse range of affordable and delicious local delicacies, this spot attracts locals and visitors. From rice and fries to grilled meats and fish, it offers an array of Nigerian street food.

Address: Plot C18 Obioma Onyeador Plaza beside DBB Plaza Along, 1st Avenue, Gwarinpa Estate | T: 0705 638 9375

Plaza Wuse’s Boli and Fish Spot

Address: Behind A.P Plaza on Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse | T: 08066181348

Lokogoma’s Street Food Locus

This food spot, located beside Maxcare in Lokogoma, is still operational despite being demolished. It’s a lively place where food vendors gather to serve a variety of Nigerian foods.

The spot is popular for its wide selection of affordable dishes, including grilled meats, snacks, and traditional meals. The energetic atmosphere makes it a favourite nighttime hangout for locals looking to enjoy good and cheap food.

Address: Plot 553 Abdulsalam Abubakar Road, Lokogoma Junction | T: 0817 877 7887

