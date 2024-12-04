Connect with us

Nellys Kreations’ Crab & Rice Recipe Will Make Your Taste Buds Dance

Watch the Trailer for Laju Iren’s "Danfo and the Rose" Starring Sunshine Rosman & Michael Dappa

Festive Fashion Fiesta: Celebrate the Season with Colourful Looks Inspired by These 10 BellaStylistas

Craving Banana Bread? Daniel Ochuku’s Biscoff Chocolate Version Will Blow Your Mind

Jide Kosoko Raps, Bisola Aiyeola Sings & Patience Ozokwo Dances in "Everybody Loves Christmas"

Tyla’s “Shake Ah” Video is All About Energy & Amapiano Beats

Celebrate Every Win with Fireboy DML’s Uplifting Visuals for “Iseoluwa”

Denola Grey's Denim Denouement: Style a Perfume-Inspired Look with This Fashion Whiz [WATCH]

The Wait is Almost Over! Watch the Exciting Trailer for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

Laju Iren Shares Her Journey of Faith, Family & Filmmaking Success on #WithChude

When it comes to mouthwatering dishes, Nellys KreationsCrab and Rice is a game-changer. It’s a simple yet delicious combination of crab, garlic, onion, thyme, pepper, tomato paste, and diced tomatoes, all cooked to perfection.

And just when you think it can’t get any better, ham joins the party, adding extra flavour. This dish isn’t just food—it’s an experience, packed with all the right spices. Perfect for any occasion, Crab and Rice is sure to make a statement on your table.

Check out the full recipe below

 

