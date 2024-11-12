RW2024: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their November Issue

The Nigerian Restaurant industry is dogged and ambitious. It is a sector that has evolved remarkably, adapting to global trends while preserving the carpels of local heritage. Despite economic challenges, fluctuating costs, and the high stakes of quality service, Nigerian restaurateurs push forward, driven by a passion for food and a commitment to creating memorable experiences.

A typical show of this resilience is Restaurant Week, an event powered by Awari, where food lovers and enthusiasts are given an opportunity to savour memorable dining experiences for a fraction of the usual cost.

“We are looking forward to everyone, regardless of who they are and what their credit scores are, getting excellent dining experiences at discounted offers from several amazing restaurants across Lagos and Abuja. Our goal this year is simple: come as you are and savour the experience,” Boma Olusoji-Moses, the Event Manager for Awari, tells us.

“This issue is the ‘A$AP to this event’s Rihanna,’ a perfect pair to the three-week-long activity,” says Elvis Osifo, the Editor. It showcases the intersections between the restaurant scene, food, community, and storytelling. It’s more than just a list of where to eat—it’s a narrative about the people, passion, and creativity that fuels the industry.”

With insightful interviews from industry leaders, including restaurateurs, chefs, and food enthusiasts, readers are sure to gain valuable perspectives on how restaurants are innovating to meet changing consumer tastes and the challenges they face in today’s market, as they grab a bite or two from the participating restaurants.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this November, Cilantro Signature gleams majestically at that spot. As its name suggests, Cilantro Signature proudly represents the entire Cilantro brand. Here, diners are invited to indulge in a space as lush as it is distinctive, serving as Lagos’s premier destination for Indian cuisine with undeniable flair. Cilantro Signature is, quite simply, where the name Cilantro finds its fullest expression.

Lagos is a city that never sleeps, and for those late-night cravings or early-morning hunger pangs, finding a spot that’s open around the clock is essential. Whether you’re in search of a hearty meal after a long night, or a quick snack before the day begins, Lagos offers a variety of 24/7 dining options that cater to all tastes. From local favourites serving up traditional Nigerian dishes to international cuisines that give you a taste of the world, this bustling metropolis has it all.

Here are the top 10 restaurants open 24/7 in Lagos, providing the perfect mix of comfort, flavour, and convenience:

Eat With Mimi

redefines 24-hour dining in Lagos with authentic, soul-warming dishes made from the freshest ingredieEatwithMimi nts. From flavorful rice meals to hearty soups, it offers a round-the-clock culinary experience with both delivery and walk-in service—perfect for satisfying cravings anytime.

Address: 21, Lekki County Road, Ikota, Lekki | t: 0703 648 7082 | IG: eatwithmimi_

Prime Lagos

For over 24 years, Prime Chinese Restaurant has delivered culinary excellence with a stunning ambience and an impressive menu. Whether dining in, hosting an event at Prime Lagos Hall, or using their 24-hour free delivery service, you can enjoy the finest flavours of Chinese cuisine any time of day.

Address: Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island | t: 0809 810 0006 | IG: primelagos

Midnight Mocha

Midnight Mocha Lagos is a 24-hour bistro and coffee shop where “quality never sleeps.” Located in Victoria Island, this spot stands out for its round-the-clock dining and delivery. With a diverse menu featuring pasta, pizza, desserts, and a variety of drinks, midnight mocha is perfect for anyone seeking a late-night treat or an early-morning coffee fix.

Address: 269b, Patience Coker Street, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island | IG: midnightmochalagos

B2B

This American-style diner offers a 24-hour dining experience with a diverse menu featuring freshly baked pancakes, juicy burgers, crisp salads, and a coffee and cocktail bar to satisfy any craving. Its unique blend of American and Nigerian influences sets it apart, providing delicious options at any time of day or night.

Address: 7b, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island | t: 0811 111 1192 | IG: b2blagos

Praia

Praia Restaurant is an upscale poolside resto-bar and lounge in the heart of Lagos, offering a chic dining experience. With its elegant indoor ambience and tranquil outdoor poolside, it’s perfect for a refined outing. Open Tuesday to Sunday from noon until late, Praia provides an exclusive dining experience available by reservation only.

Address: 20, Elsie Femi Pearse Street, Victoria Island | t: 0905 549 3898 | IG: praialagos

Black-Eyed Peas

This restaurant boldly claims its dishes “slap so hard, you’d catch a black eye.” Offering a wide variety of Nigerian staples 24/7, it promises flavorful meals at any hour. Whether you dine in and enjoy the cosy ambience or order for home delivery, the restaurant guarantees a unique taste experience, combining quality and convenience that sets it apart.

Address: 25, Akinogun, Oniru, Victoria Island | t: 0913 559 8869 | IG: blackeyedpeas_ng

Jay’s diner

Jay’s Diner is the go-to spot for late-night cravings in Lagos, open from 12 PM to 5 AM. With a diverse menu featuring delicious hotdogs, crispy wings, and flavorful pasta dishes, Jay’s stands out for its bold, comforting flavours, whether you dine in or opt for delivery.

Address: Falomo Square, Ikoyi | t: 0915 522 2222 | IG: jaysdinerng

Cafeteria

Located in the heart of Lagos, this breakfast and brunch restaurant is the premier destination for the best American brunch in the city. With brunch served all day, its impressive menu features coffee, boba, iced tea, milk tea, chicken mac and cheese, burgers, shakes, and salads, ensuring there’s something for every craving. Open until 6 AM, it’s an ideal spot for both late-night and early-morning diners.

Address: 16, Akin Adesola, Victoria Island | t: 0818 188 8993 | IG: cafeteria_ng

Bowthorp Foodville

Bowthorp Foodville in Lekki is a 24-hour restaurant offering a perfect blend of continental and Nigerian cuisines, ensuring your cravings are satisfied any time of the day. Known for its delightful ambience, the restaurant also features shisha and cocktails for a complete dining experience.

Address: 1, Still Waters Garden Estate Road, Ikate, Lekki | t: 0703 750 7079 | IG: bowthorpfoodville

Marocaine

Nestled in Victoria Island, Marocaine offers a unique dining experience with a diverse menu featuring Asian, Continental, Barbecue, Lebanese, and African cuisines. From savoury shawarma and tagines to couscous and kebabs, there’s something to satisfy every palate. What sets Marocaine apart is its 24-hour service, weekly live music, karaoke nights, and vibrant atmosphere.

Address: 317B, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island | t: 0805 652 2747 | IG: maroccainerestaurant

Top 5 Restaurants in Abuja that Blend Perfectly with your Nightlife

Abuja’s nightlife is vibrant, and filled with great food, music, and culture. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or gearing up for a night of fun, these top five restaurants perfectly complement the city’s nightlife scene

Here Are 5 Picks For Restaurants In Abuja That Blend Perfectly With Your Nightlife

Today’s Bukka

For a 24/7 dining spot in central Abuja, Today’s Bukka is an excellent choice. With Arabian-inspired decor and a mix of local and international dishes—from soothing teas to famous suya—it’s sure to please. A live band adds a lively vibe, ideal for catching up with friends or enjoying a cosy night out. Plus, it’s budget-friendly, with dine-in, take-out, and delivery options available.

Address: 147, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II | Contact: 0814 265 1961 | IG: @todays_bukka

Midnight City

For those who crave late-night fast food, Midnight City is the perfect solution. Operating from 6 pm to 5 am, this spot is known for its wide menu selection, including rice dishes, burgers, sandwiches, shawarma, and small chops. Midnight City is available for both pickup and delivery, making it convenient for nocturnal food lovers in Abuja.

Address: 109, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II | Contact: 0903 060 7871 | IG: @midnightcityng

Chow by Moscow

For a stylish dining experience, Chow by Moscow offers a vibrant atmosphere complemented by an impressive menu. Located in Wuse II, it combines exceptional service and memorable dishes. Whether you’re in the mood for a quiet dinner or a lively evening out, the spot provides the ideal setting for food enthusiasts.

Address: 35, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II | Contact: 0912 800 2929, 0912 800 4747 | IG: @chowbymoscow

Jhansi Restaurant

For round-the-clock food delivery, Jhansi Restaurant is an online hub that delivers a variety of Nigerian and intercontinental meals. Whether you’re craving a late-night meal or need catering for an event, Jhansi offers a flavour-packed menu that never disappoints.

Contact: 0913 395 9493 | IG: @jhansi_restaurant

Bills Restaurant & Lounge

Bills Restaurant and Lounge is the ultimate venue for those looking to combine dining with a vibrant nightlife. Known for its rooftop view and 24-hour service, it offers an experience whether you’re stopping by for continental or local dishes, cocktails, or live entertainment. The stylish ambience and variety make it a hotspot in Abuja’s nightlife.