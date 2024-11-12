Get Ready for the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) 2024 SME Conference | November 22nd

The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) 2024 SME Conference, themed “Building Resilience in Times of Uncertainty – Future-Forward Strategies,” is shaping up to be a pivotal event for SMEs navigating today’s challenging economic landscape.

As SMEs are essential to Nigeria’s economy, this conference on:

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Venue: The Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos

This event will focus on equipping business owners with practical strategies to adapt, upscale, and innovate. This year’s agenda is packed with expert-led panels and sessions that cover high-impact topics like:

Leveraging AI for Business Efficiency: An exploration of how AI can enhance productivity, streamline operations, and optimize resource allocation within SMEs.

Adaptable Financing Models for Growth: Insights into innovative and flexible financing options tailored for SMEs, helping them sustain and scale even in volatile economic conditions.

One of the conference’s major highlights will be a Masterclass and Conversation with Rufai Oseni, where attendees will gain unique perspectives on resilience and future readiness in business.

The EDC SME Conference 2024 aims to foster a collaborative environment with opportunities for knowledge exchange, networking, and actionable insights from top industry leaders, economic experts, government officials, and fellow SME entrepreneurs.

Be a part of this invaluable opportunity for Nigerian SMEs to develop resilience-focused strategies and navigate uncertainty with confidence and capability.

For more information visit their website.

