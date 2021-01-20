The WAACSP 2021 Induction is a must-attend for Customer Service Professionals | March 27th

The West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals [WAACSP], the umbrella body of Service Professionals in the ECOWAS region, will start the 2021 service year with the 2nd induction of service professionals, members, and patrons of the body.

The induction will see the body admit new members on the three (3) membership platforms; Certified, Professional, and Fellows categories.

The ceremony will hold simultaneously in Accra, Ghana, Lagos, and Abuja – Nigeria in compliance with all covid19 protocols on March 27th, 2021. Lagos – Nigeria is the designated host city. However, all three venues and members who will be inducting from their homes will be linked virtually.

With its core mandate of grooming and projecting employable professionals to better shape the advocacy in excellent service experience, WAACSP will for the first time welcome its inaugural set of mentors and patrons to help provide leadership to the association’s growing membership base, shaping the discussion in improved quality of service delivery and lend their voices to the aims and objective of the association.

Four thought leaders from the region will be inducted as patrons of WAACSP namely; Sola Salako Ajulo, co-founder Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFON) and special adviser to Ekiti State Governor on communications, Chairman Essien – Customer experience advocate, from Ghana. Bernard Osei-Duah, head BOD Consult, one of Ghana’s leading CX educators with service culture teachings across Africa, Rufai Oseni – one of Nigeria’s leading social awareness and civic responsibility advocates, co-host ‘The Morning Show’ on AriseTV and ‘Impact with Rufai’ across radio stations in Nigeria.

The three (3) platforms for membership induction are:

Certified Members–

Participants from the WAACSP basic certification in customer service programs for the years 2019 and 2020.

Professional Members-

Open to trained Service professionals currently practicing within the last 24months who are not yet members of WAACSP.

Fellow Membership-

Senior service supervisor executives, managers, and heads of CS departments with not less than 8 years in the service industry.

Over 300 new members will be inducted at the event.

WAACSP aside charting the direction for service experience in the region, have put in place various mechanism to ensure service professionals are listed, rated, certified, and projected for employment. The WAACSP recruitment webpage is the only recognized recruitment portal for direct access to accredited service professionals for customer service and allied jobs.

In 2018, the WAACSP recruitment portal recorded a 28% engagement rate between members and corporate organizations. [View sample of members as listed for engagement here

The body’s strategic partnership with customer service associations in Southern Africa, North America, and top international brands is opening frontiers for program and learning exchange of resource professionals and international certification affiliation.

Aside from being honored last year as Africa’s Customer Service icon for 2020 in Eswatini, WAACSP board chairperson Yvonne Ohui MacCarthy is also on the advisory board of the Africa Service Culture Think-tank working on the 2021 Africa conference on service experience billed to hold in October organized by Customer Experience Evolution Africa [CEEA]. The opportunities arising from joining WAACSP at this time are career impacting.

The 2021 service year will also herald the 2021-23 service education curriculum. The basic certification in the customer service program will be expanded while the Advanced Customer Service Program will be introduced in the WAACSP training calendar.

As a result of these, the body will also open its training network to more training partners/organizations as WAACSP affiliate training partners to make service education accessible.

Also, customer service trainers will be recruited into the WAACSP trainers’ network for the 2021-23 training calendar.

Training organizations looking to affiliate with WAACSP, click HERE

Customer experience trainers wishing to join the WAACSP trainers network, Click HERE to proceed.

The 2021 induction is open to customer service persons of West African origin and there are enriching and career rewarding benefits from being a member.

Visit the WAACSP induction website to start processing your membership and induction.

For further details contact WAACSP via:

www.thewaacsp.com

Email: [email protected]

GSM:

Nigeria –

+234 702 500 3527

Ghana –

+233 57 076 0360

