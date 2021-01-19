Unleash your Bold II- Celebration of Creativity, Innovation and Boldness

When you want a soft drink related to an exciting experience, Bold soft drink is it! Bold comes in four unique signature variants that is, The Bitter Lemon Extra, Orange, Tropical, and Ginger flavors that portrays the Bold spirits of Nigeria.

In September 2020, the second edition of Unleash your Bold Challenge II started with fresh dynamics to make it more fun and engaging. Three stages and a theme for each stage were introduced.

The Judges are category-specific, @mazbricreative for Photography, @lawyartist for Illustration, @casskoncept1 for Make-up, and @zayneekarmani for Fashion styling, with both the fans and judges playing a role in deciding the finalists.

To celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence, the Unleash your Bold Challenge II kicked off the first stage with Nigeria’s independence as the theme and a mix-match of colorful infusion of Bold Bitter Lemon Extra, Orange, Tropical, and Ginger variants alongside Nigeria’s iconic identities.

In the first stage themed “Independence”, 60 entries were shortlisted, 15 per category, and progressed to the second stage themed “Vintage” based on the highest number of likes. 12 honorable mentions were handpicked by the judges and rewarded with a cash prize of 30,000 NGN each.

The Second Stage was all about the retro vibes, as participants sent in numerous Bold entries and 20 runners-up with notable entries were rewarded with 50,000NGN each, while the best 20 entries made it to the third stage which was the grand finale, themed “Christmas”.

Drumroll! Unleash Your Bold Challenge edition II came to an end on January 1st, 2021, after a thorough vetting of the top 20 entries.

@memories_we_love, @chidi_fabulous and @izibane_, emerged first, second and third place in the Photography category.

@roffy_babs, @kahrisartistry, and @goodnessmbah_, emerged first, second and third place in the Make-up category.

@princess.oji, @ada_ume, and @soniajoseph_, emerged first, second and third place in the Fashion styling category.

@peter_isedeh, @art_by_erica, and @iceprinxy, emerged first, second and third place respectively for the illustration category.

The winners, runners-up, and 3rd place from each category were rewarded with a cash prize of 300,000NGN, 200,000NGN, and 100,000NGN respectively.

In case you missed out on the fun, visit @bold_ng on Instagram, @boldNig on Twitter, and @boldNig on Facebook to see it all.

Happy New Year.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content