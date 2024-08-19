Muvmnt Studio Hosts Media Industry Leaders at Exclusive Watch Party for “The Duke Rants”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Muvmnt Studio hosted a star-studded watch party for the season finale of Duke Rants, bringing together industry leaders, media personalities, and avid listeners for an evening of thought-provoking discussions.

The event highlighted the impact of podcasts in sparking conversations and fostering a sense of community, with key takeaways on optimizing content creation and distribution, balancing creative freedom with commercial considerations, and the importance of collaborative work in the Nigerian creative industry.

Rufai Oseni emphasised the need for commercialisation of verticals, amplification across platforms, and content optimization. Lanre Olusola stressed understanding production costs, identifying target audiences, and effective talent management. Reuben Abati discussed the challenges of collaborative work, emphasizing clear definitions of roles and rights.

“To maximize the potential of content, we must focus on commercialising existing verticals, amplifying reach across diverse platforms, and optimising our content to resonate with specific demographics. By protecting our intellectual property, targeting strategic audience segments, collaborating with other media outlets, and leveraging data analysis, we can unlock new revenue streams and drive business growth.” Rufai added.

“The watch party demonstrated the power of podcasts in driving engagement and sparking meaningful conversations. As the media landscape continues to evolve, events like this highlight the importance of innovation, collaboration, and strategic storytelling.” Said Tosin Adefeko, founder, Muvmnt Agency.

The Muvmnt Studio’s position as a hub for thought-provoking perspectives that ignite conversations, stimulate actions and spark muvmnt.

