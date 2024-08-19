LG OLED In-Store Gaming Challenge ends In Style | Get the Scoop

Exciting highlights from the grand finale of the LG OLED In-Store Gaming Challenge, which was held at the LG Electronics brand shop in Lekki, Lagos State.

The grand finale, which was a culmination of 5 exhilarating weeks of Esports action, saw over 200 gamers across the city compete in the EA FC24 game title for who will emerge as the eventual champion of the 16 finalists who made it from the qualifiers phase of the challenge.

Speaking on the initiative, Senior Marketing Manager, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Paul Mba, stated that the challenge was primarily borne out of the need to showcase the qualities and functionalities of the LG OLED TV as one of the best choices for gamers as well as create a platform to expose gamers to competitions that build them for bigger challenges on the continent and globally.

Ifeanyi Esenwa (Gamer Tag: Boyd) emerged as champion in the best of 3 final matches, and he carted home the grand prize of the LG 55-inch OLED TV, a gold trophy, and bragging rights. Second place was Flick, who went home with the LG 43-inch UHD TV; Afolarin Teluwo, who finished 3rd, got the LG LK72B Speaker, and there were other prizes for the other gamers and fans in attendance.

About LG OLED TVs

LG Electronics’ cutting-edge OLED TVs are known for their stunning picture quality, deep blacks, and incredible response time, which ensures that every move you input on the controller is displayed instantly on the screen, giving you a vital edge over opponents and a better chance of winning.

Beyond gaming, the LG OLED TV’s pixels emit their light, allowing for the perfect black, over a billion rich colours, and infinite contrast for a truly stunning picture—taking your home entertainment experience to an entirely new level.

Key features include:

Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K. Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max. One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero-gap mount. 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re: New Program. Incredible movies and gaming enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, VRR, G-Sync, and Freesync.



The LG OLED TV is slimmer than any given phone, merges elegantly against your wall with no gap and it complements your interior with its premium look.

Click here to get more details on the LG OLED TVs.

