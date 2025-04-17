LG Electronics and the +234Art Fair are Illuminating the Future of African Art

In a dazzling fusion of culture and technology, LG Electronics has taken centre stage as a premier patron of African Art at this year’s prestigious +234Art Fair.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Nigeria’s contemporary art scene, the annual fair is more than just an exhibition—it is a cultural movement, uniting artists, collectors, and tastemakers in a shared celebration of expression, heritage, and innovation.

Renowned globally for its design leadership and cutting-edge technology, LG’s involvement in the +234Art Fair signals a bold commitment to the creative renaissance unfolding across the African continent. But this partnership goes beyond corporate sponsorship—it’s a curated experience, redefining how art is seen, appreciated, and brought to life.

Digital Canvases That Breathe Life into Art

Television is no longer just a window to the world—it is becoming the canvas for it. LG’s next-generation OLED displays are transforming walls into living galleries, where every brushstroke and burst of colour is rendered with breathtaking clarity.

At the +234Art Fair, these immersive displays elevate the viewing experience, allowing attendees to step into the very soul of African artistry.

Our support for the +234Art Fair is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of art, said Paul Mba, Corporate Marketing Manager at LG Electronics Nigeria. Art and technology share a common DNA: Innovation. By merging the two, we’re creating immersive experiences that deepen our connection to creative expression and cultural storytelling.

A New Chapter for Creative Patronage

LG’s collaboration with the fair echoes this year’s theme, Championing Patronage in Nigerian Art, by offering artists not only a platform but the tools to thrive.

Through the integration of high-definition display technology and dynamic programming—from mentorship sessions to panel discussions—the initiative goes far beyond the exhibition. It becomes an ecosystem of empowerment.

Tola Akerele, founder of the +234Art Fair and Soto Gallery, emphasized the fair’s mission by saying;

Our goal is to reposition Nigerian artists within the global art market, giving them the confidence and exposure to build sustainable careers. This fair is about culture, heritage, and the economics of creativity.

Shaping the Future of African Art

At its heart, the +234Art Fair is a movement that challenges traditional notions of art patronage in Africa. LG’s involvement underscores the value of partnership in this new era—where artists are not only seen but also supported in turning their passions into lasting legacies.

The brand’s workshops and mentorship initiatives provide practical insights into the business of art, empowering creatives to monetize their talent and navigate the evolving global art market.

As African art continues to captivate collectors and connoisseurs worldwide, LG’s fusion of artistry and innovation paints an inspiring vision of the future. A future where technology doesn’t overshadow creativity—but amplifies it.

From gallery walls to digital screens, LG is redefining how we engage with African art—making every viewing a masterpiece, and every moment a celebration of culture.

Sponsored Content