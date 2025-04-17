Animal Puppets are Coming to the Streets of Lagos this April! Join THE HERDS

Produced globally by The Walk Productions, THE HERDS is a public art and climate project featuring life-size puppet animals fleeing their ecosystems in response to a rapidly changing climate.

The Nigerian edition of THE HERDS is happening in Lagos from April 18th to 20th, 2025, with its production led by A Whitespace Creative Arts Foundation (AWCA). Lagos’ bustling streets, the heartbeat of commerce in Nigeria, brimming with a potpourri of the country’s diverse cultures and people, will welcome life-size puppets of animals common in the region.

Over three days, three key artistic events, which are open to the public, will take place in Lagos by 4 PM daily: Ejigbo, Yaba, and Lagos Island.

On the 18th, choreographer Jelili Atiku will welcome THE HERDS to Ejigbo with dazzling choreographed dance routines. This public spectacle, tagged “In the Footsteps of Leopards”, is designed to attract locals and tap into their existing connection with traditional wildlife to share an important message on climate change.

The procession will begin at the Town Hall on Lafenwa Street and end at the Community Square on Moshalashi Street.

On the 19th, a similar public procession of the puppets tagged “When It’s All About to Go” will happen in Yaba. Featuring performances by Mud Art Company led by Ochai Ogaba, the procession will proceed from Union Bank at Sabo Bus Stop to Queens College, Yaba.

The final artistic event, “Both in Flight,” will see THE HERDS head to Lagos Island on April 20th. There, the Qudus Onikekun-led Q Dance Centre will showcase stunning moves, as the animal puppets journey from Macarthy Road to the John Randle Centre.

In addition to these events, THE HERDS’ tour of Lagos will feature a panel session on April 20, 2025, at 11 AM, at the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC). This LCC pop-event, tagged “THE HERDS Dialogue,” is structured as a conversation driver that will bring together environmental and climate change stakeholders in Nigeria for meaningful discussions on conservation and sustainability.

The partners supporting this aspect of the project include Lekki Urban Forest and Animal Sanctuary Initiative (LUFASI) and the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), and the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy, Lagos.

Alongside the previously mentioned partners, A Whitespace Creative Arts Foundation (AWCA) is also working with a number of others, including Yaba College of Technology, Yaba Art Museum, Wild Africa, Mud Art Company, MADHouse by Tikera, SustyVibes, Global Environmental and Climate Conservation Initiative (GECCI), Youth Sustainable Development Network (YSDN), International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), and others.

We are incredibly proud to be leading the production of THE HERDS in Nigeria, said Papa Omotayo, CEO of A Whitespace Creative Arts Foundation (AWCA). Our approach involves securing strong partnerships with local stakeholders. This is because we recognise that THE HERDS is a community endeavour, and its success hinges on the active participation and ownership of local stakeholders. We believe that by fostering these partnerships, we can truly amplify the project’s message and ensure it resonates deeply with our community, he added.

To learn more about THE HERDS Lagos, including the routes for the public display, click here to visit the website.

