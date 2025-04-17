Shedrack Hazoume at 40: A Look at His Journey and the Emergence of TBR Africa

From humble beginnings to helming one of Africa’s fastest growing fashion brands, Shedrack Hazoume’s 40th birthday is more than a personal milestone, it’s a celebration of vision, grit, and impact. Through TBR Africa, Hazoume is redefining how men dress across more than ten African countries and beyond.

In an exclusive interview, Hamzoume opens up about how he built a continent-spanning fashion business that blends tradition with cutting-edge innovation. Excerpts:

Happy 40th Birthday! How does it feel to be celebrating this milestone, both personally and professionally?

Reflecting on my journey as I turn 40, I feel a deep sense of gratitude. This is my first time publicly marking a milestone like this, and it’s a moment of reflection. Personally, I’m amazed at how far I’ve come. Professionally, I feel fulfilled that we’ve built businesses that employ people and contribute to the economy. When I look back, it’s incredible what we’ve achieved with so little. It’s all by the grace of God.

Turning 40 is a time of reflection, what would you say are the three biggest lessons you’ve learned on your journey so far?

First, relationships, they’ve been pivotal to our growth. Second, humility. I’ve learned to not be the “shining star” in the room but to be teachable. Third, commitment. You have to stay dedicated to your vision, no matter how challenging the journey gets.

Can you take us back to the early days, what moment sparked your passion for fashion and set you on the path to founding TBR Africa?

It all started in secondary school. I had a group of friends who dressed really well –Paul, especially, influenced me. I wanted to look sharp like them, so I started sourcing designer shoes and paying attention to style. Later, I ventured into modeling, which deepened my interest.

During my modeling days, I struggled to find shirts that fit particularly the sleeve length, since I’m quite tall. That struggle opened my eyes to a gap in the market for well-fitted clothing, especially for tall or plus-sized men. That was the beginning of our bespoke offering. I realized there were many like me who needed custom fits, and that insight laid the foundation for what TBR has become.

TBR is now serving men across 10+ African countries, what were some of the biggest challenges and proudest wins on that road to continental impact?

One major challenge has been logistics shipping garments across borders is no small feat. But we overcame that with trusted relationships and strategic planning. Our proudest win has been building reliable teams across the continent who understand our vision and help us deliver excellence.

How has your background in business with certifications from top institutions helped you scale TBR while staying true to your creative roots?

Those business certifications have been vital. They’ve helped me structure the company, delegate effectively, and grow sustainably. Creativity is important, but without business acumen, growth stalls. The courses I’ve taken helped me understand how to balance the artistry of fashion with the demands of entrepreneurship.

You trained at Savile Row Bespoke Academy in London, how did that experience help shape the TBR brand and your approach to excellence?

That training has been transformational. It completely shifted my mindset, especially in areas like tailoring processes, packaging, presentation, and consultation. We’re still implementing the knowledge, but even now, it’s changed the way we work. The attention to detail, customer service, and craftsmanship we now deliver are influenced directly by that world-class experience.

Your customers often speak of TBR’s unmatched service. How have you managed to build such a strong, loyal community over the years?

It boils down to two things: relationship and integrity. We’re responsive and consistently deliver quality as we promise. Our loyalty to customers has bred loyalty in return. They know they can trust us to exceed expectations, and that trust has helped us scale significantly.

As a man of society, what place does family take in your life?

Family is my foundation. It’s my biggest source of joy. God has blessed me with a supportive wife and wonderful children, and they occupy the most important seat in my life. Everything I do is ultimately for them to build something that lasts and sets an example for them to follow.

Who or what are your biggest style inspirations, and how do you stay ahead in a constantly evolving fashion industry?

Andrew Ramroop, the founder of Maurice Sedwell, he has been a major influence on my style journey, I discovered him during my time at Savile Row, and for over 20 years, his work has shaped how I think about fashion and design. I also deeply admire Ozwald Boateng; his dedication to the craft and the way he carries style has inspired me throughout my career.

Technology is transforming every industry, fashion included. In your experience, how is tech revolutionizing the fashion industry today, especially in Africa, and how is TBR Africa embracing innovation to stay ahead?

We are an innovation-led business, and that’s a big part of our growth and success. At TBR Africa, we’re tech-driven in all we do. With a team spread across the continent, collaboration is crucial, so we use tech tools to work seamlessly and serve our clients faster.

We’re data-driven in every business and management decision, which keeps us efficient. On the design side, we’ve fully transitioned to 3D and are now exploring how AI can support our creative process and scale our reach.

As someone who’s helped shape the narrative around premium menswear in Africa, how do you see your influence contributing to the industry’s global recognition and growth?

I see African fashion as something that should not just be only local, but global, run with the same structure and ambition as any international fashion house.

My approach has always been about showing that our traditional outfits, when tailored with precision and crafted with excellence, can stand toe-to-toe with designs from anywhere in the world. That mindset pushes both our team and our customers to expect and deliver nothing but the best.

TBR Africa is known for its bold fashion statement, but how are you using the brand to inspire change beyond clothing, and what legacy do you hope to leave?

Our biggest contribution goes beyond style, it’s about empowerment. I want TBR Africa to be a blueprint for others across the continent, showing that African-owned brands can thrive globally.

As one of our clients, Vusi Thembekwayo, once said, “Because it’s Black doesn’t mean it has to be small.”

That resonates deeply. I’m building a multimillion-dollar fashion business that will outlives me. And beyond business, giving back is central to who I am. I’ve benefited from mentorship, so it’s only right I do the same for my team and the next generation. Real success begets success.

In a world where influence goes beyond business, how do you hope your journey and impact through TBR Africa will shape the next generation of African leaders, not just in fashion but across industries?

Visionary leaders invest in people. One of my biggest contributions so far has been the impact I’ve made through continuous training and mentorship to both my team and others. For me, it’s not just about fashion, it’s about building people.

Every year, I create opportunities to bring young creatives together, reflect on their growth, and equip them with the tools they need to move forward. It’s a cycle of learning, reflection, and planning for the future. That ongoing investment in people, along with contributing to the communities

around us, is how I hope to inspire the next generation of leaders across all industries.

What advice would you give to young African entrepreneurs looking to build globally competitive brands rooted in culture, excellence, and innovation?

First advice for anyone that wants to be trained, if there’s a need for them to enroll themselves in fashion school or any business that will train them on how to build a small business from scratch to top and also offer some form of mentorship. integrity, integrity is key. Say what you mean and do what you say. That’s how real leaders are built, not just in fashion, but across every industry.

What are your dreams and plans for TBR Africa in the next decade? Any expansion, innovation or bold moves we should expect?

The dream is for TBR Africa to expand across every African country and beyond. I envision a brand that outgrows me, one that I can one day step back from and proudly watch as it’s led by a new generation. It’s important that the vision is passed on, that young people are empowered to take the reins and drive it forward.

For me, the long-term goal is a sustainable legacy, TBR being run by passionate, visionary leaders who will continue to push boundaries and scale the brand globally.

Connect with TBR Africa:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tbrafrica/

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/tbrafrik/

