Discover Big Banju’s Emotion-Driven New Single; Ada!

Emerging Nigerian music artist Big Banju steps boldly into the spotlight with his debut single, “Ada.” A captivating fusion of Afrobeats and Afropop, which showcases his soulful voice and authentic storytelling.

Hailing from Akwa Ibom State, Big Banju offers a fresh yet grounded perspective on Nigeria’s vibrant music scene. Known for his introspective lyrics, emotionally rich vocals, and street-inspired sound, Banju channels his real-life experiences into every line. The track “Ada” pulses with heartfelt emotion, smooth rhythms, and a hook that lingers long after the song ends.

Big Banju says;

With “Ada”, I am not just releasing music — I am launching a movement. The song is a celebration of love, resilience, and identity, produced with lush instrumentals that blend traditional Afrobeats elements with modern Afropop energy.

Big Banju discovered music early in life, using it as an escape and a form of meditation during his school days. Against the odds, he carved his path, inspired by industry icons like P-Square, Don Jazzy, and Olamide. His passion and dedication are evident, and “Ada” marks just the beginning of what promises to be a groundbreaking journey.

Quiet off-stage but creatively fearless, Big Banju is set to represent a new wave of Afrobeat artists—those who lead with the heart, authenticity, and cultural pride. He looks toward collaborations with giants like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and his mentor, Don Jazzy, as fans gradually tune into his sound and story.

Click here to stream and enjoy the new single – “Ada”

About Big Banju

Big Banju is an emerging Nigerian music artist from Akwa Ibom State, known for blending Afrobeat and Afropop with deep emotion and authentic street roots. He’s recognised not just for his music but also for his reserved personality and introspective lyrics. Big Banju is a storyteller whose work embodies rhythm, heart, and determination.

From an early age, during his primary and secondary school years, Big Banju found comfort in music, often using it as a form of meditation. He describes music as a powerful escape and a gift that has helped him navigate life’s toughest challenges. Despite receiving minimal support from his parents in pursuing his musical ambitions, Banju remained dedicated to his dream, which was inspired by legends like P-Square, Don Jazzy, and Olamide.

While socially introverted, Big Banju is creatively bold, injecting fresh and grounded energy into Nigeria’s Afrobeats scene. His music reflects his journey, resilience, and vision. With songs like “Ada” gradually creating a buzz, his fans are eagerly anticipating the next hit that will resonate across playlists in Africa and beyond.

If he weren’t making music, Banju imagines himself as a barber, crafting clean cuts and fades that leave people feeling confident. This reflects his attention to detail and his desire to connect with others in meaningful ways.

Big Banju dreams of collaborating with music heavyweights in the industry. With each release, Big Banju is pushing boundaries and representing Akwa Ibom on a global stage.

