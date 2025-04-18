Here’s how Kellogg’s Marked Mother’s Day with Stories That Made an Impact!

In a heartwarming celebration of love, resilience, and everyday heroism, Kellogg’s Nigeria wrapped up its inaugural Super Mom of the Year Award with unforgettable stories, tear-jerking tributes, and an outpouring of admiration for the incredible women who keep homes, hearts, and communities together.

Designed to go beyond hashtags and highlight reels, the 2025 campaign shone a spotlight on mothers across Nigeria – mothers who juggle careers and childcare, who pour love into adopted families, who raise champions as single parents, and who inspire with every act of kindness, strength, and sacrifice.

Out of thousands of nominations across 10 unique categories, including Professional Mom, Full-time Mom, Single Mom Superstar, Entrepreneur Mom, and Legacy Mom, 20 finalists emerged with stories so touching, they moved both the public and our panel of judges to tears.

In the end, 10 outstanding winners walked away with ₦100,000 each, while the remaining 10 were gifted special Kellogg’s hampers, a symbol of the brand’s appreciation and commitment to celebrating the true MVPs of every home.

Every nominee was honored during a heartwarming virtual event that united families across the country in celebration and gratitude.

This campaign wasn’t just about recognizing moms. It was about creating a platform where their everyday greatness could be seen, celebrated, and rewarded,” said the brand’s spokesperson. “We wanted them to feel appreciated—not just on Mother’s Day, but for the endless roles they play every day.

The success of this year’s edition has set the tone for something even bigger.

Kellogg’s Super Mom of the Year 2026 is already on the horizon – and if this year was anything to go by, next year’s edition promises to be a grander, more glamorous, and emotionally charged event.

So, whether you’re a mom, love a mom, or were raised by one, start gathering those stories. Because next year, we’re doing it all over again—and it’s going to be even more beautiful.

Stay connected to @KelloggsNigeria for updates on #KelloggsSuperMomOfTheYear Award.

