Citadel Views Estate & Victoria Crest Homes host ‘Unleashed 4 Takeover’ Real Estate Conference

Nedcomoaks, owners of Victoria Crest Homes and Citadel Views Estate, recently concluded the highly-anticipated second edition of the Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference.

Held from May 1-3, the conference brought together more than 2000 distinguished real estate professionals and stakeholders in the business landscape to learn, share knowledge, and network.

Themed “Re-shaping Real Estate in Africa”, the event featured keynote speeches and panel discussions on a variety of topics needed to thrive in today’s world of work. Stakeholders, during the sessions, deliberated on crucial issues such as land, infrastructure, housing finance, policy and strategy, disruption and innovation, branding and marketing, as well as challenges associated with economic fluctuations which contribute to cycles of sensitive developments in real estate.

Unleashed 4 Takeover also highlighted another area of interest in real estate – property technology, which is an approach in real estate that enables people to use technology to buy, sell, research or rent properties.

During his riveting keynote address, conference convener and the Group MD of Nedcomoaks, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo, charged real estate professionals and participants to strive for excellence. While drawing on the example of Citadel Views Estate – a housing estate fully powered by solar energy, Okonkwo charged the industry to innovate and derive new ways to develop comfortable, affordable and sustainable living options that support the environment.

“The world is changing, and you must consistently aim to disrupt your innovations. Do not rest on your oars for every innovation you have done; think of how you can cause disruption. The dilemma for entrepreneurs is, who disrupts you? Do you want to disrupt yourself, or do you want your competitors to disrupt you?” asked Dr Okonkwo.

Renowned South African speaker and CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, Vusi Thembekwayo, who delivered the much anticipated day two keynote speech, spoke on the need for participants to create value and strive for excellence.

“You need to go beyond what you sell and represent the value of what you sell. You need to have utmost clarity on not who is your customer but who is not your customer. We don’t see what we have to gain; we see what we stand to lose.”

Global Lead Pastor of the Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, facilitated a session where he spoke on the need to always put excellence and service at the forefront of everything.

“Money should not be a driver for management, governance and business leadership,” he said. “To build excellence, we must be clear about our driving force. A life of excellence is a well-rounded life. Excellence is a long game, and people with a survival mindset do not achieve excellence,” he added.

L-R: renowned Communications Expert and Board Member of The Troyka Group, Dr ken Oyeali Ikpe; Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Toke Benson-Awoyinka; CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, Ichechi Okonkwo; Group MD of Nedcomoaks, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo; and Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi

The conference also unveiled an insider’s look into the trends, knowledge, strategies and information for the real estate industry in 2023 and beyond.

CEO of Lead Capital, Abimbola Olashore, urged players in the real estate industry to constantly push the boundaries in building modern and exquisitely comfortable homes.

“If you don’t ask the right questions, you will never get an answer. To be successful in real estate, Always position yourself to have excess rewards. Those who have done well in real estate are those who have broken new grounds.”

Aside from the keynote speeches and panel discussions, the conference also featured an exhibition section that allowed property developers and other service providers in the industry to showcase existing housing estates, building materials and new construction technologies.

“The energy and enthusiasm at this conference have been truly dynamic,” said Ichechi Okonkwo, Deputy Managing Director Nedcomoaks and CEO of Victoria Crest Homes. “We are dedicated to equipping the real estate industry with a culture of excellence and innovation. By bringing together some of the brightest minds in the industry to inspire these realtors, we’re staying true to one of our core foundations as a company, which is to provide value consistently.”

The 3-day event ended on a high note with a gala nite and awards for top-performing real estate professionals. Hosted by ace comedian Funnybone, the gala featured performances by Iyanya and Spyro, with DJ Big N on the wheels of steel.

Guests enjoyed an exquisite night of networking and conversations over sumptuous refreshments.

