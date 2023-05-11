BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

House of Zaza

Get lost in the magic of Thursday nights at the House of Zaza. DJ Oluwabruce is bringing the heat with the hottest Afro house, happy funk house and piano house beats that will keep you dancing until sunrise.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Games Night

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Coffee & Co, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint, Chow & Karaoke

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Hungry Dolphin, Ikorodu-Ososun Road, Maryland, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09027393646

Indie Night Lagos with Ric Hassani

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Heineken House Lagos, Olu Holloway Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano & Brunch

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Art of Pottery

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Fire & Sand

Fire & Sand is Back! The only rave created for people looking for a wild night in Lagos where the fun never stops. It promises a bigger and more electrical all-night rave like you’ve never seen before.

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach Lagos, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sunset & Yatch

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

This Roof is on Fire!

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Maison Fahrenheit Rooftop, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint. Sip. Unwind

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Paint & Sip

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08166470678

Paint & Sip

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Vendome Restaurant, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09027393646

Nigerian National League: Sporting Lagos FC Vs Gateway United FC

Experience beautiful football and a thunderous atmosphere with your favourite team and the liveliest fans in Lagos. Don’t just buy one ticket! The Sporting Lagos experience is better with friends.

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Onikan Stadium, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

The lit-est weekday party in Lagos is this Tuesday!

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 08188393890 or HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Mood Wednesday Mood Lagos is hosting an epic rooftop party with the best rhythm and hype vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09012705495