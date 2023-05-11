Connect with us

Africa Magic Emphasizes Commitment to Nigerian Film Industry Growth in Stakeholder Session

Africa Magic Emphasizes Commitment to Nigerian Film Industry Growth in Stakeholder Session

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Africa Magic on Wednesday organized a film and movie stakeholder section to reiterate its commitment to the growth of local content production and the Nigerian film industry.

The stakeholders’ session, which was held at Terra Kulture in Lagos State had over 100 notable actors, filmmakers, and regulators in attendance. The session was an avenue to enlighten stakeholders about the nitty-gritties of content production, acquisition and distribution.


Speaking at the event, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola brimmed with excitement as she outlined Africa Magic’s continued commitment to the development of Nollywood.

She took a walk down memory lane by narrating how Africa Magic started with one channel, before it gained wide acceptance among Nigerians and grew to a family of seven channels, with each channel showcasing unique local content that resonates with their respective audiences.

A delighted Tejumola registered her happiness at being able to host the stakeholders once again. She informed the attendees that avenues such as the stakeholder engagement that enable interactions are critical for deepening a trust-based partnership between MultiChoice and stakeholders in the film industry.

She assured all attendees that Africa Magic will continue to innovate and engage with filmmakers to ensure that original Nigerian stories are produced for viewers.

In his address, the President of Directors’ Guild of Nigeria, Victor Okhai, commended Africa Magic for building a healthy synergy with filmmakers and content creators, noting that this has enabled the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

Also speaking, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, the Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board, admonished filmmakers to get all their works approved by the regulatory agency.

He expressed the agency’s readiness to work with all stakeholders in the film industry and ensure the Nigerian film industry continues its growth trajectory.

After the presentations by the various facilitators, the organizers engaged the attendees in a question-and-answer section. At the end of the event, the attendees were given the opportunity to network with the representatives of MultiChoice and Africa Magic.

