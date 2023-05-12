CFAO Nigeria Takes the Wheel as the Official Toyota Car Distributor with a Grand Launch Event in Lagos

CFAO Nigeria, a leading name in the automotive industry, is thrilled to announce its official appointment as an authorised distributor of Toyota cars in Nigeria. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in the automotive landscape of Nigeria’s bustling metropolis. To commemorate this achievement, CFAO Nigeria organised a grand launch event that saw the presence of prominent VIPs, further highlighting the significance of this collaboration.

The launch event, held at CFAO Motors, Victoria Island, Lagos, showcased the undeniable synergy between CFAO Nigeria’s commitment to delivering excellence in automotive services and Toyota’s reputation for producing top-quality vehicles. The event welcomed esteemed guests from various sectors, including government officials, renowned business leaders, celebrities, and industry experts.

As an official distributor of Toyota cars, CFAO Nigeria is positioned to bring an extensive range of world-class vehicles to discerning customers across Nigeria, with showrooms located across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja. With Toyota’s stellar reputation for reliability, innovation, and safety, combined with CFAO Nigeria’s decades of automotive expertise and exceptional customer service, this partnership aims to exceed the expectations of car enthusiasts and elevate the automotive experience across the region.

We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Toyota. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing the Nigerian market with the finest automobiles and unrivalled service, said Boye Ajayi, Head of Business, CFAO Nigeria. “Through this association, we aim to enhance the driving experience for our customers and set new benchmarks in the automotive industry.

The launch event also featured an impressive display of Toyota’s latest models, showcasing their cutting-edge technology, elegant design, and superior performance. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the range of vehicles firsthand, experiencing the comfort and craftsmanship that define Toyota’s legacy.

The presence of distinguished VIPs at the event added an extra layer of prestige. The event was graced by Tosin Adewuyi, Executive Director Corporate Banking First Bank Nigeria; Ukandu Eme, Group Head, Corporate Banking First Bank Nigeria; Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Executive Director, Operations StanbicIBTC; Akin Ogunranti, Executive Director Corporate Banking Zenith Bank; Olukorede Adenowo, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria; Maimuna Shonibare, Head Corporate Banking GTBank; Sola Bakare, Head Corporate Banking SCB; and a host of other personalities.

CFAO Nigeria’s reputation for its strong distribution network, after-sales support, and commitment to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with Toyota’s vision to deliver excellence to every customer. Together, they aim to revolutionise the automotive industry in Lagos, setting new standards for quality, reliability, and customer-centricity.

CFAO Mobility is a division of the CFAO Group that aims to meet the mobility needs of professionals and individuals. Comprising the most extensive vehicle retail network in Africa, we provide all mobility-related sectors with a multi-brand offer, partnering with global automotive manufacturers: sales of new and used vehicles, short or long-term rentals, fleet management, and maintenance. Our offer includes the complete automotive offering, including, two-wheelers, marine engines, coaches, lorries, handling equipment, tyres, and spare parts.

CFAO is a leading distributor and service provider of a wide range of products in Nigeria. With a rich history spanning several decades, CFAO is renowned for its commitment to delivering excellence and value to customers. As the official distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria, CFAO aims to redefine the automotive experience by providing premium offerings and outstanding aftersales services to Nigerian customers.

Toyota is one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a wide range of vehicles catering to various segments, Toyota has earned a reputation for producing reliable, technologically advanced, and environmentally friendly vehicles. The partnership with CFAO will enable Nigerian customers to access Toyota’s exceptional vehicles and aftersales services with ease.

