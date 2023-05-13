The Foundation for Cancer Care is Set to Host a “Swing Against Cancer” Golf Tournament

The Foundation For Cancer Care is thrilled to announce the upcoming ‘Swing Against Cancer Charity Golf Tournament’, an event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer treatment and support initiatives. Organized by Foundation for Cancer Care, this golf tournament aims to unite golf enthusiasts, philanthropists, and the community in a common mission: to swing for a cancer-free future.

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Venue: Ikoyi Golf Club Lagos

Time: Players Tee Off at 9 am.

Lunch Award Ceremony 12 pm

Event Highlights

Engaging golf tournaments with various competitive categories

Exciting prizes for winners and participants

Delicious food and beverages

Networking opportunities with like-minded individuals

Health Talks cancer survivors’ stories.

By participating in the Swing Against Cancer Charity Golf Tournament, you will contribute to the goal of funding radiotherapy treatment for indigent patients and purchasing a mobile mammogram bus.

Together, we can significantly impact the fight against cancer and provide hope for those affected by this disease.

Sponsorship

This is a chance to make a difference, so Individuals and businesses are called to support this noble cause by becoming event sponsors. As a sponsor, you will receive prominent recognition throughout the tournament and associated marketing materials, while also gaining valuable exposure to a diverse audience of participants and supporters.

Registration

Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate in this memorable event.

Registration is now open!

Play tickets and access to the award ceremony- N30,000

Access to award ceremony only – N20,000.

Kindly purchase tickets by making payment to;

Bank Name: GTBank

Naira Account: 0673007912

Account Name: Foundation for Cancer Care in W/Africa

Description: Golf Tournament

Registration links will be shared once payment is confirmed. Kindly send evidence of payment to the contact information below.

Early registration is encouraged as spots are limited.

Spread the word and help to raise awareness about this important cause by sharing this announcement with your friends, family, and colleagues. Together, we can make a difference.

For more information and updates about the event, contact Amanda: 07025007752

Explore their official website and stay connected on their social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, Facebook and Foundation for Cancer Care on LinkedIn.

