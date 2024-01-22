Watch the Trailer for Africa Magic’s New Docu-Series “Nwunye Bekee”

Africa Magic recently announced a new docuseries called “Nwunye Bekee.” The show focuses on the stories of Igbo men who are married to non-Nigerian women, shedding light on their love stories, cultural blends, and everyday challenges.

In the documentary series “Nwunye Bekee,” we get to follow the lives of Simone Ugochukwu, Atenas Okegbe, Gordana Osuji Okpara, and Veronica Osinekwe – all wives of Igbo men living outside Africa. These “Oyibo wives” have found a way to integrate their husbands’ culture into their lives and vice versa. They learn to speak the language, immerse themselves in history, adopt traditional attire, and relish the preparation of traditional meals. In one of the episodes, Gordana Osuji Okpara goes to an African store in Switzerland to gather ingredients and cook Oha soup for her family.

Although the love stories are sweet, intercultural relationships are not without their challenges. The documentary also shows the humorous side of these couples’ lives as non-Igbo-speaking partners attempt to speak in Igbo or translate Igbo words. This not only adds some good-natured fun but also makes their struggles more relatable.

For instance, Cathalina Ifekwe, an Oyibo wife, and her husband, Godswiil Ifewke, have a playful banter about how they discipline their son, Phillip Ifekwe. Godswill believes in corporal punishment, just as his Igbo parents did, as he believes that’s how he became the man his beautiful ‘Oyibo wife’ loves today. Cathalina Ifekewe, however, disagrees.

Tune in to “Nwunye Bekee” on Africa Magic Igbo, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 PM on DStv channel 159 and GOtv channel 4.

Watch the trailer below: