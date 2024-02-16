Connect with us

Events Nollywood Promotions

Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, & Rahama Sadau Make YNaija’s ‘The Nollywood 100’ List

Events Promotions

#LGSeasonOfLove: A Celebration of Friendship, Fun Time, Good Food and Vibes

Events Promotions

Party Alert: Get Ready for a Night of Love and Celebration With Jägermeister

Career Events Promotions

Meet the Experts: UNLSHD Summit 2024 - Shaping Your Career Dreams

Events News Promotions

Shalom Park Estate: IFT Realty Unveils Visionary Oasis in Abijo, Lagos

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions

Games, Prizes, and Good Vibes: Highlights from MultiChoice Nigeria's Valentine's Day Celebration

Events Inspired News Promotions

Fair Life Africa Foundation Delights Guests at its 2024 Valentine Luncheon

Beauty Events Style

For Her Debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, Temi Otedola Showed Out in Luxe Pieces You Must See

Events News Nollywood Promotions

Honouring Excellence: The Nollywood 100 Set to Shine a Spotlight on Industry Trailblazers

Events

Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, & Rahama Sadau Make YNaija’s ‘The Nollywood 100’ List

The Brightest Talent in Nigeria’s Film Industry in 2024
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On January 15, 2024, The Nollywood 100, in partnership with EbonyLife, celebrated the Nigerian film industry in an exclusive event, celebrating the visionaries who have made significant contributions to the cinematic landscape within the past year.

“The Nollywood 100” served as a tribute to the industry stakeholders of Nigerian cinema, spotlighting the trailblazers whose creativity and dedication have left an indelible mark on the industry. Notable among the awardees are Funke Akindele, renowned filmmaker Adeoluwa Owu, Ireti Doyle, Shaffy Bello, Timini, and many more.

Reflecting on the event, Biola Olaore, YNaija CEO, says,

“The Nollywood 100 is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the passion and resilience that drive Nollywood. We intend to keep the light burning with this initiative to honour everyone who feels unseen yet puts in the work for the growth and evolution of Nollywood.”

At its core, The Nollywood 100 seeks to amplify the voices and talents of emerging stars and new entrants, ensuring that the next generation of filmmakers receives the recognition they deserve. With Nigeria’s cinematic landscape constantly evolving, it provided a poignant reminder of the importance of storytelling in shaping cultural narratives and fostering artistic innovation.

See the full list of award recipients;

  1. Editi Effiong
  2. Mary Njoku
  3. Niyi Akinmolayan
  4. C.J Obasi
  5. Tobi Bakre
  6. Tunde Apalowo
  7. Kelechi Udegbe
  8. Onyinye Odokoro
  9. Nse Ikpe-Etim
  10. Oge Obasi
  11. Richard Mofe Damijo
  12. Funke Akindele
  13. Bimbo Ademoye
  14. Olumide Oworu
  15. Timini Egbuson
  16. Jade Osiberu
  17. Emeka Nwagbaraocha
  18. Biodun Stephen
  19. Scarlet Gomez
  20. Yinka Edward
  21. Lateef Adedimeji
  22. Rahama Sadau
  23. Barnabas ’Barny’ Emordi
  24. Funlola Aofiyebi
  25. Kehinde Bankole
  26. Lala Akindoju
  27. Chimezie Imo
  28. Fawaz of Ikorodu Bois
  29. Eku Edewor
  30. Paul Nnadiekwe
  31. Ruth Kadiri
  32. Femi Adebayo
  33. Pat Nebo
  34. Taiwo Adeyemi
  35. Adedapo Idowu
  36. Damola Ademola
  37. Zulumoke Oyibo
  38. Dimeji Ajibola
  39. Naz Onuzo
  40. Martha Ehinome
  41. Adebowale “Mr Macaroni” Adebayo
  42. Bolaji Ogunmola
  43. Gabriel Afolayan
  44. Olarotimi Fakunle
  45. Adim Isiakpona
  46. Uzoamaka Aniunoh
  47. Toyosi Etim-Effiong
  48. Chioma Ude
  49. Mimi Bartels
  50. Mautin Tainu
  51. Ini Edo
  52. Anita Eboigbe and Daniel Okechukwu
  53. Oris Aigbokhaevbolo
  54. Ikeade Oriade
  55. Stephanie Linus
  56. Wilfred Okiche
  57. Omowunmi Dada
  58. Donald Tombia
  59. Kenneth Gyang
  60. Lonzo Nzekwe
  61. Mo Abudu
  62. Ireti Doyle
  63. Chidi Mokeme
  64. Shaffy Bello
  65. Toyin Abraham
  66. Xavier Ighorodje
  67. Uzee Usman
  68. Chioma Chukwuka
  69. Jay Franklyn Jituboh
  70. Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi
  71. Showmax
  72. Prime Video
  73. Netflix
  74. Lagos Fringe
  75. Africa Magic
  76. Nollywood Film Club
  77. Nollywire
  78. FilmOne
  79. Ink blot
  80. Anthill
  81. Genoveva Umeh
  82. Okechukwu Nwankwo
  83. Oluwatobi Makinde
  84. Uche Jumbo
  85. Zubby Michael
  86. Tina Mba
  87. Daniel Etim-Effiong
  88. Sam Maurice
  89. James Omokwe
  90. Uzor Anukwe
  91. Joke Silva
  92. Kayode Kasum
  93. Adeolauwa Owu
  94. Nancy Isime
  95. Jide Kene Achufusi
  96. Lani Aisida
  97. Ade Laoye
  98. Dami Elebe
  99. Inechi Opara
  100. Iyebiye Adeitan

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Nollywood 100 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Hephzibah Frances: How Can We Let Go of Lust & Build Meaningful Relationships?

E.B. Ayo: The Best Way to Get Your Wine and Food Pairings Right

Dennis Isong: How to Make Great Returns from Co-Investing in Real Estate

Mfonobong Inyang: Love Requires Street OT These Days

These Romance Books Make The Perfect Valentine’s Day Pastime
css.php