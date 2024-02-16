Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, & Rahama Sadau Make YNaija’s ‘The Nollywood 100’ List

On January 15, 2024, The Nollywood 100, in partnership with EbonyLife, celebrated the Nigerian film industry in an exclusive event, celebrating the visionaries who have made significant contributions to the cinematic landscape within the past year.

“The Nollywood 100” served as a tribute to the industry stakeholders of Nigerian cinema, spotlighting the trailblazers whose creativity and dedication have left an indelible mark on the industry. Notable among the awardees are Funke Akindele, renowned filmmaker Adeoluwa Owu, Ireti Doyle, Shaffy Bello, Timini, and many more.

Reflecting on the event, Biola Olaore, YNaija CEO, says,

“The Nollywood 100 is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the passion and resilience that drive Nollywood. We intend to keep the light burning with this initiative to honour everyone who feels unseen yet puts in the work for the growth and evolution of Nollywood.”

At its core, The Nollywood 100 seeks to amplify the voices and talents of emerging stars and new entrants, ensuring that the next generation of filmmakers receives the recognition they deserve. With Nigeria’s cinematic landscape constantly evolving, it provided a poignant reminder of the importance of storytelling in shaping cultural narratives and fostering artistic innovation.

See the full list of award recipients;

Editi Effiong Mary Njoku Niyi Akinmolayan C.J Obasi Tobi Bakre Tunde Apalowo Kelechi Udegbe Onyinye Odokoro Nse Ikpe-Etim Oge Obasi Richard Mofe Damijo Funke Akindele Bimbo Ademoye Olumide Oworu Timini Egbuson Jade Osiberu Emeka Nwagbaraocha Biodun Stephen Scarlet Gomez Yinka Edward Lateef Adedimeji Rahama Sadau Barnabas ’Barny’ Emordi Funlola Aofiyebi Kehinde Bankole Lala Akindoju Chimezie Imo Fawaz of Ikorodu Bois Eku Edewor Paul Nnadiekwe Ruth Kadiri Femi Adebayo Pat Nebo Taiwo Adeyemi Adedapo Idowu Damola Ademola Zulumoke Oyibo Dimeji Ajibola Naz Onuzo Martha Ehinome Adebowale “Mr Macaroni” Adebayo Bolaji Ogunmola Gabriel Afolayan Olarotimi Fakunle Adim Isiakpona Uzoamaka Aniunoh Toyosi Etim-Effiong Chioma Ude Mimi Bartels Mautin Tainu Ini Edo Anita Eboigbe and Daniel Okechukwu Oris Aigbokhaevbolo Ikeade Oriade Stephanie Linus Wilfred Okiche Omowunmi Dada Donald Tombia Kenneth Gyang Lonzo Nzekwe Mo Abudu Ireti Doyle Chidi Mokeme Shaffy Bello Toyin Abraham Xavier Ighorodje Uzee Usman Chioma Chukwuka Jay Franklyn Jituboh Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi Showmax Prime Video Netflix Lagos Fringe Africa Magic Nollywood Film Club Nollywire FilmOne Ink blot Anthill Genoveva Umeh Okechukwu Nwankwo Oluwatobi Makinde Uche Jumbo Zubby Michael Tina Mba Daniel Etim-Effiong Sam Maurice James Omokwe Uzor Anukwe Joke Silva Kayode Kasum Adeolauwa Owu Nancy Isime Jide Kene Achufusi Lani Aisida Ade Laoye Dami Elebe Inechi Opara Iyebiye Adeitan

