LGSeasonOfLove: A Celebration of Friendship, Fun Time, Good Food and Vibes

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to show love to one’s significant other or people around them through acts of kindness. In keeping up with this year’s celebration, one of the leading home appliance makers, LG Electronics, celebrated the #LGSeasonOfLove.

It began with the talented Chef Cupid showcasing four meal suggestions. With support from the LG NeoChef microwave oven and the LG InstaView door-in-door refrigerator, Chef Cupid put out these meal suggestions on social media to inspire people to replicate the same for their loved ones either before or on Valentine’s Day.

The #LGSeasonOfLove continued with some young people treated to an exclusive dinner in a serene and fun atmosphere of friendship, joyous moments, delectable cuisine, and uplifting vibes. The five house guests shared their experiences using different LG home appliances, including the LG Freezer, the LG Quadwash Dishwasher, and the LG Washing Machine. The guests had the opportunity to enjoy a four-course meal, shared by Chef Cupid.

The #LGSeasonOfLove is indeed not over yet, head over to LG’s Valentine’s offer for more information.





